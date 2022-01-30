For second time, Caswell County Parish earns foundation's $50,000 operating grant

Caswell County Parish has become the first organization to receive the B.R. Ashby, M.D. Award for Outstanding Community Service by Danville Regional Foundation twice.

The $50,000 general operating grant honors community service in Dan River Region by a nonprofit group "based on success in helping families and individuals overcome significant challenges," a foundation news release stated.

“Caswell Parish received the very first Ashby Award in 2010 and they continue to be the primary source of emergency food and utilities assistance in Caswell County,” said Clark Casteel, president and CEO of Danville Regional Foundation. “They have served thousands through their programs which include food distribution, utility assistance, backpack programs and a thrift store. DRF is proud to present the 2022 B.R. Ashby, M.D. Award for Outstanding Community Service to Caswell Parish.”

Last year, the organization in Caswell County, North Carolina, received more than 9,000 pounds of donated food which was distributed through 7,435 pantry visits, the release stated. In addition, 150 children were served throughout the community with a backpack program and 239 households received utility assistance.

Caswell Parish also operates the Two Hearts Thrift Store which supports programs but also provides low cost, gently used merchandise for anyone who visits.

“Caswell Parish is honored to receive the Ashby Award for the second time,” said Nell Page, volunteer co-director of Caswell Parish. “Our mission is to minister to our neighbors in the most tangible way possible, by meeting their physical needs of clothing, food or utility assistance. If we can remove one worry from their mind, then we have achieved that mission.”

It's a perfect timing for the $50,000, said Jane Thompson, volunteer co-director of Caswell Parish.

“We have run out of pantry space and cold food storage," Thompson explained. "Sometimes we can’t accept refrigerated food offered by Second Harvest because we don’t have the cooler space."

They will be able to use the money — and other funds already raised — to expand the pantry area and buy an additional cooler.

The foundation established the award in 2009 in appreciation of the leadership of Dr. B.R. Ashby, a founding board member and first chairperson of the foundation. Nominations for nonprofit organizations were accepted from within the foundation's service area that includes the Danville and Pittsylvania County and Caswell County, North Carolina.

Past recipients of this award include Grace & Main Fellowship/Third Chance Ministries (2021), Just Kids Child Development Center, Inc. (2020), Danville Speech and Hearing Center (2019), Pittsylvania County Community Action (2018), Caswell Family Medical Center (2017), Danville Cancer Association (2016), God’s Storehouse (2015), the Northern Pittsylvania County Food Center (2014), Danville Life Saving and First Aid Crew (2013), God’s Pit Crew (2012), Danville Church-Based Tutorial Program (2011) and Caswell Parish (2010).

Since its establishment in 2005, the foundation has committed more than $160 million through more than 500 grants.

For more information visit www.drfonline.org.