For third consecutive day, another COVID-19 death reported in Pittsylvania-Danville Health District

The COVID-19 death toll increased again Friday morning in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.
It marked the third consecutive day the Virginia Department of Health revealed a new fatality from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. So far, 246 residents of Danville and Pittsylvania County have died because of the virus.
The latest was a Pittsylvania County man in his 60s. Even though these deaths have appeared during the past three days, they likely occurred weeks early. Health officials use a meticulous process to verify someone died from COVID-19 by waiting for the official death certificate. That process alone can take two or more weeks.
The only details come from charting day-to-day demographic shifts when a new death is added. Beyond that, very little is disclosed to the public when someone dies of COVID-19.
Danville and Pittsylvania County are averaging about 67 new COVID-19 infections a day. There were 157 new cases reported Thursday alone, boosting the 7-day average upward. On Friday morning, 65 infections were added to the logbooks.
Mathematically speaking, that's a 3,250% increase from late June and early July when there were only about two new cases being recorded daily. It also was before the delta variant, an extremely transmissible version of the coronavirus, become the dominant strain of COVID-19 circulating in Virginia and the Dan River Region.
Across Virginia, about 3,380 cases are being identified daily, which is comparable to a time in mid-February.
The positivity rate, basically a calculation of the positive COVID-19 results measured against all tests given, has dipped a bit in Pittsylvania County but is climbing in Danville. Both figures — 19.07% in the city and 23.32% in the county — are well above the 5% threshold the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sets to determine COVID-19 spread is under control in a community.
In Virginia, the positivity rate climbed to 10.9% Friday, its highest point since Feb. 1.
The overall vaccination rate remains relativity unchanged despite a slight increase in shots administered in August. Danville has a little more than half of its adult residents fully vaccinated. In Pittsylvania County, about 47% of those 18 and older have had the proper doses of shots.
Across the commonwealth, about 18% fewer shots have been delivered in last seven days.