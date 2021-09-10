For third consecutive day, another COVID-19 death reported in Pittsylvania-Danville Health District

The COVID-19 death toll increased again Friday morning in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.

It marked the third consecutive day the Virginia Department of Health revealed a new fatality from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. So far, 246 residents of Danville and Pittsylvania County have died because of the virus.

The latest was a Pittsylvania County man in his 60s. Even though these deaths have appeared during the past three days, they likely occurred weeks early. Health officials use a meticulous process to verify someone died from COVID-19 by waiting for the official death certificate. That process alone can take two or more weeks.

The only details come from charting day-to-day demographic shifts when a new death is added. Beyond that, very little is disclosed to the public when someone dies of COVID-19.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Danville and Pittsylvania County are averaging about 67 new COVID-19 infections a day. There were 157 new cases reported Thursday alone, boosting the 7-day average upward. On Friday morning, 65 infections were added to the logbooks.