For third consecutive day, another virus death in Pittsylvania-Danville Health District;. Va. tops 300K cases

"If compounded with surges accompanying Christmas, Hanukkah and other winter holidays, it could be a long, cold winter," researchers wrote in the report.

Vaccines

Preliminary vaccine impacts have been incorporated into the model, but those are dwarfed by other mitigation strategies.

While promising, the impacts of the vaccines won't be felt for several months, the report noted.

"So far, multiple candidates have shown strong efficacy with only mild side effects," researchers said. "However, manufacturing, deploying and administering hundreds of millions vaccine doses is a massive undertaking."

In addition, the Virginia is now planning to receive 370,650 doses of vaccine this month from Pfizer and Moderna, a drop from the 480,000 promised from federal officials.

That will limit the first round of vaccinations, slated to health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities.

UVa predicts the vaccine will have limited impact until late spring or summer as cases hospitalizations and deaths continue to escalate.