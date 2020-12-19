For third consecutive day, another virus death in Pittsylvania-Danville Health District;. Va. tops 300K cases

Danville added another COVID-19 death the same day the state eclipsed 300,000 cases amid a surge that's showing no signs of slowing.
A Danville woman in her 60s was revealed by the Virginia Department of Health as the latest fatality blamed on the novel coronavirus. For the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, that brings the COVID-19 death toll to 89. Saturday marked the third consecutive day a local death was reported.
The health department offers little insight when someone dies from the virus beyond a few demographic details available in an online dashboard. Also, the data of death could have occurred weeks before it was recorded. That's because health officials must wait for a death certificate before officially logging it into an online database. The deaths, along with cases, are assigned to a person's official place of residence.
Virginia's COVID-19 tally increased by 3,584 in Saturday morning's health department update. That brings the total caseload to 302,972 since the virus starting upending life in March.
The local health district is one of 25 in the state experiencing a surge of COVID-19 cases. That's defined as a doubling of cases based on a 100,000-person formula.
Locally, cases in Danville and Pittsyvalnia County rose by 25 in Saturday morning's report, a modest figure compared to Wednesday's record-breaking 100 caseload.
Data from a post-Thanksgiving surge led University of Virginia researchers to increase projections for cases heading into the winter. A peak of 98,000 new confirmed cases during the week ending Feb. 7 was predicted in Friday's UVa COVID-19 Model update.
Putting that into perspective, that's 13 times higher that the summer peak of 7,550, the report noted.
Those cases could go higher or lower depending on myriad factors, the most important being behavior and mitigation strategies. Using a formula that predicts a less-controlled scenario, weekly caseloads could jump to 138,000 in February. However, cases could peak at about 63,000 per week in January if Virginia residents buckle down and adhere to tried-and-true pandemic precautions including wearing masks, staying home and avoiding crowds.
The dark months
The UVa report noted that Monday will mark the winter equinox, the start of a new season that health officials have warned for months could bring an unthinkable spread of COVID-19.
"Cold weather, time indoors, and pandemic fatigue, spurred by holiday travel and gatherings, increase the risk of transmission," UVa researchers wrote in Friday's report.
The Thanksgiving holiday resulted in a lag of data, UVa reported last week. With more information coming into view, it's becoming crystal clear the post-Thanksgiving surge is large.
"If compounded with surges accompanying Christmas, Hanukkah and other winter holidays, it could be a long, cold winter," researchers wrote in the report.
Vaccines
Preliminary vaccine impacts have been incorporated into the model, but those are dwarfed by other mitigation strategies.
While promising, the impacts of the vaccines won't be felt for several months, the report noted.
"So far, multiple candidates have shown strong efficacy with only mild side effects," researchers said. "However, manufacturing, deploying and administering hundreds of millions vaccine doses is a massive undertaking."
In addition, the Virginia is now planning to receive 370,650 doses of vaccine this month from Pfizer and Moderna, a drop from the 480,000 promised from federal officials.
That will limit the first round of vaccinations, slated to health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities.
UVa predicts the vaccine will have limited impact until late spring or summer as cases hospitalizations and deaths continue to escalate.
"We will need to continue to take steps to flatten the curve and see us through to spring," researchers noted. "The good news is the effect of behavioral and community mitigation strategies, which will have a much larger impact on transmission for the foreseeable future."
Saturday's data report
|Location
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Danville
|2,090
|58
|161
|Pittsylvania County
|2,329
|31
|121
|Halifax County
|989
|28
|27
|Mecklenburg County
|1,156
|38
|58
|Henry County
|2,317
|47
|199
|Martinsville
|886
|47
|199
|Virginia
|302,972
|4,643
|16,824
