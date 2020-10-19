For third consecutive day, Pittsylvania-Danville Health District adds to COVID-19 death toll

For the third day in a row, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District added to the COVID-19 death tally that now stands at 55.
Danville and Pittsylvania County each recorded a new fatality in Monday morning's update from the Virginia Department of Health. There were 24 new deaths added statewide.
The deaths involve a man and woman ranging in ages from 70s to more than 80. The health department doesn't provide details on individual deaths and only basic demographic information is available online. That information is generally limited to gender, race and a range of age groups.
In all, 39 Danville residents and 16 from Pittsylvania County have died from illness caused by the novel coronavirus, and 17 of the district's deaths have come this month.
It's not certain when the deaths occurred because the health department has to wait for a death certificate before entering data into a system. That process can be delayed by weeks.
A total of 25 deaths are from long-term care facilities in Danville: 14 at Riverside Health & Rehabilitation Center and 11 at Roman Eagle Memorial Home, according to online data.
Across outbreaks those two facilities, 163 people have been infected with COVID-19. Another outbreak at Brookdale Danville Piedmont doesn't list any cases or deaths. That may be because the Virginia Long-Term Care Task Force does not provide data for outbreaks with less than five cases "to preserve patient anonymity."
Only five new cases were reported on Monday for the local health district. That comes after 60 new cases were reported in a span of two days. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Danville has accumulated 1,126 cases of COVID-19; Pittsylvania County has 1,220.
For the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, the 7-day average of new cases is about 19. That's down from about 25 earlier this month, when an outbreak at Danville City Jail infected more than 100 inmates and employees.
Virginia added 690 new cases on Monday for a total of 166,828. There have been 3,457 deaths in the state from COVID-19.
Across the nation caseloads appear to be heading toward a third peak. The 7-day average is about 55,000 for new infections, a number that's been climbing since mid-September. There also are now more than 40 million cases worldwide.
