For third consecutive day, Pittsylvania-Danville Health District adds to COVID-19 death toll

For the third day in a row, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District added to the COVID-19 death tally that now stands at 55.

Danville and Pittsylvania County each recorded a new fatality in Monday morning's update from the Virginia Department of Health. There were 24 new deaths added statewide.

The deaths involve a man and woman ranging in ages from 70s to more than 80. The health department doesn't provide details on individual deaths and only basic demographic information is available online. That information is generally limited to gender, race and a range of age groups.

In all, 39 Danville residents and 16 from Pittsylvania County have died from illness caused by the novel coronavirus, and 17 of the district's deaths have come this month.

It's not certain when the deaths occurred because the health department has to wait for a death certificate before entering data into a system. That process can be delayed by weeks.

A total of 25 deaths are from long-term care facilities in Danville: 14 at Riverside Health & Rehabilitation Center and 11 at Roman Eagle Memorial Home, according to online data.