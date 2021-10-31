For third week, fire strikes Blue Ridge Fiberboard in Danville

The first units to arrive on scene then found a fire in a medium-sized building that housed a large asphalt boiler and electric switches, pumps and panels.

“The building was on fire, which also included all the electrical equipment,” Danville Fire Department battalion chief Brian K. Alderson wrote in a news release. “Much of the fire was coming from oil leaking from the boiler.”

Foam was used to contain the flames and power had already been shut off by plant personnel. Firefighters used a hand line to put out the blaze in the rest of the building.

The boiler was heated by peanut oil, Alderson said in the release. That oil was on fire and leaking out of the building.

“After controlling the fire, it was confirmed the runoff moved to a large lagoon beside the main plant,” Alderson said. “Peanut oil is not considered to have an impact on the environment, especially in the small amount of runoff from the building.”

The incident caused significant damage to the building and all of its contents.

The fire department didn't provide a damage estimate in the latest blaze Sunday. Blue Ridge employees were expected to remain on scene throughout the night to monitor the situation, Alderson said.