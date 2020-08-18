You are the owner of this article.
Former Danville hospital employee sentenced to 13 months in prison for gaming drug dispensing system
A former pharmacy technician in Danville was sentenced in U.S. District Court on Tuesday for illegal distribution of a controlled substance.

Paulette G. Toller, 60, of Chatham, will serve 13 months in federal prison following a ruling by U.S. District Court Judge Jackson L. Kiser, court records show.

Toller pleaded guilty in February to possessing with the intent to distribute and distributing a controlled substance, acquiring and obtaining possession of a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery or deception.

According to court documents, Toller, who worked as a pharmacy technician at Sovah Health-Danville since 2001, admitted to finding a “loophole” in the hospital’s automated dispensing system that allowed her to withdraw controlled substances under codes that were no longer valid. Toller admitted to getting the substances, which included hydrocodone, oxycodone, and other controlled substances, for her own personal use.

In all, more than 13,000 controlled substance pills disappeared from Sovah Health-Danville over two years beginning in 2017, show documents from the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The investigation was conducted by the DEA, the Virginia State Police and the Danville Police Department.

Assistant United States Attorneys Michael Baudinet and Randy Ramseyer prosecuted the case.

