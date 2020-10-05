Former Danville resident Chris Henderson, a 46-year-old personal trainer, died Sunday of COVID-19

"I totally stepped outside of my comfort zone with him," she said.

And his enthusiasm for fitness compelled Danielle to get into the best shape of her life.

He new he would die

George Henderson said his son contracted COVID-19 at his workplace at Hales Automotive in Eden, North Carolina, where Chris and Danielle moved from Danville about a year ago.

"His boss contracted it about a week before Chris became sick," George Henderson said.

In turn, Danielle Henderson caught the virus and had a rough battle with COVID-19. Although she still tests positive, she has no symptoms.

She said Chris Henderson told her on Sept. 2 that he knew he was going to die. On Sept. 19, just before he was put on the ventilator again, he told her again.

"I think God lets people know," she said. "He told me twice he wasn't going to make it."

She recalled his last moments in a room with a view of the mountains and the sun setting. She said she stayed with him for about an hour that day.

"I had just had to spend that time with him," she said. "He probably passed within minutes of discontinuing life support.

"I tried to memorize every part of him. I knew that we were making the right decision. I knew by his body that there was nothing more we could do."

