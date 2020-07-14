Former Danville superintendent gets raise upon move to Stafford County, will collect double paychecks

Earlier in July, Jones was introduced as the associate superintendent for instruction at Stafford County Public Schools, a position that pays an annual salary of $189,789, according to a copy of his employment contract, obtained through a FOIA request. Officially, with a July 7 start date, Jones will be paid a prorated salary of $187,416.64 in his first year on the job, according to the contract.

All told, Jones will be paid, just in salary, more than $362,000 before taxes in the next 12 months. An overview of benefits afforded to Jones through his employment with Stafford County Public Schools was not accessible via a FOIA request.

A request for comment was forwarded to Jones through a representative of the school division, but Jones did not respond. Stafford County Public Schools also does not comment on personnel decisions, officials noted.

The decision to switch jobs also takes Jones from a relatively underperforming school district to a comparatively higher performing one.

Students in Danville Public Schools, overall, have struggled in recent years with Virginia’s Standards of Learning exams. The most recent data from the Virginia Department of Education shows a downward trend in how many DPS students are passing the various SOL tests each year.