Former Danville superintendent gets raise upon move to Stafford County, will collect double paychecks

Former Danville Public Schools superintendent Stanley Jones will collect two paychecks for the rest of 2020 and half of 2021: one from the city school system and one from his new employer, Stafford County Public Schools.
Jones served as superintendent of Danville Public Schools for five years before resigning from the position in June.
Per the terms of his mutual separation agreement with the school division, which was obtained by the Register & Bee through a Freedom of Information Act request, Jones will be paid a full year’s salary of $175,000, along with health insurance, a car allowance and deferred compensation.
The mutual separation agreement detailed 12 monthly payments to Jones, starting this July and ending June 2021. The terms of Jones’ 2018 contract extension with DPS stated that all salary and benefits would cease upon the effective date of any voluntary resignation, but that clause was superseded by the terms of the mutual separation agreement.
The latter document also did not preclude him from accepting another job or salary elsewhere. Also included in the mutual release agreement is a non-disparagement clause that applies to both Jones and members of the school board. In that same section, it instructs any members of the school board approached for comment to refer to Jones’ original letter to the school board chairman.
Earlier in July, Jones was introduced as the associate superintendent for instruction at Stafford County Public Schools, a position that pays an annual salary of $189,789, according to a copy of his employment contract, obtained through a FOIA request. Officially, with a July 7 start date, Jones will be paid a prorated salary of $187,416.64 in his first year on the job, according to the contract.
All told, Jones will be paid, just in salary, more than $362,000 before taxes in the next 12 months. An overview of benefits afforded to Jones through his employment with Stafford County Public Schools was not accessible via a FOIA request.
A request for comment was forwarded to Jones through a representative of the school division, but Jones did not respond. Stafford County Public Schools also does not comment on personnel decisions, officials noted.
The decision to switch jobs also takes Jones from a relatively underperforming school district to a comparatively higher performing one.
Students in Danville Public Schools, overall, have struggled in recent years with Virginia’s Standards of Learning exams. The most recent data from the Virginia Department of Education shows a downward trend in how many DPS students are passing the various SOL tests each year.
In 2016-17, 58% of all Danville students passed the English reading exam while 64% passed the English writing portion. By 2018-19 — the most recent year of data available because SOL exams were not held this year due to the coronavirus pandemic — those figures had dropped to 52% and 51%, respectively.
The school division’s history and social sciences passing rate dropped 20 points, from 69% to 49%, in that same time span. Figures for math (54% down to 51%) and science (60% down to 49%) also dropped.
Broken down further, in 2018-19, Danville Public Schools could not report a passing rate higher than 46% for any of the SOL subjects among Black students. Among female students in the district that same year, the highest passing rate seen among any of the SOL subjects was 56% (English writing). Among the male student population, the highest passing rate for an individual subject was 49% (math).
Stafford County Public Schools, meanwhile, has also seen a drop in SOL scores over that same time span, but the drop has not been nearly as significant. Eighty-four percent of all students passed the math SOL in 2018-19, and 82% passed science. A total of 80% passed history and social sciences, while 79% passed English reading and 74% passed English writing.
The results of various demographic groups were, largely, more promising in Stafford County as well.
The average passing rate across the five SOL subjects among Black students was 70.8. Among female students, it was 81.6, and among male students, it was 78.
Another indication of the achievement gap between Jones’ old employer and his new one can be found in the accreditation status of each division’s schools.
During Jones’ tenure as superintendent of Danville Public Schools, at least six of the 11 schools failed to have full accreditation each year. This last year, nine schools were marked by the Virginia Department of Education as “Accredited with Conditions.” Just two schools — Forest Hills Elementary and Galileo Magnet High School — were granted full accreditation.
In Stafford County, though, all 30 schools have been fully accredited since the 2015-16 school year. The year before, only one school did not earn full accreditation.
Cotton reports for the Register & Bee
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.