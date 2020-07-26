Former Pittsylvania County Sheriff Harold Plaster remembered as 'man of very high moral standards and ethics'

"We also did saltwater fishing at the beach ... at the Outer Banks," McLaughlin said, mentioning Nags Head as a frequent destination.

As a boss, Plaster was fair and understanding, he added.

"I never worked for a better person than him because he was a reasonable person," said McLaughlin, who lives in Gretna.

Also, when someone made a mistake, Plaster would not criticize that person but would want to figure out what could be done to correct the situation, he said.

Blackstock, who is also retired and lives in Renan, called Plaster "a man of very high moral standards and ethics." He was also a friend.

"We were friends away from work as well, but he held everybody to the same standards," Blackstock said.

Saying goodbye to Plaster was also difficult for Blackstock.

"The hardest thing I ever had to do in my career was when I had to tell him I was leaving [the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office] to go work at Blue Ridge Regional Jail as an assistant administrator," he said.

Plaster was straightforward and honest and expected the same from others, Taylor said.