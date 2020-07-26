Former Pittsylvania County Sheriff Harold Plaster remembered as 'man of very high moral standards and ethics'

Former Pittsylvania County officials recalled Harold Plaster as fair-minded man who never insulted anyone.
"I never heard him use profanity or belittle anyone," said former Pittsylvania County supervisor Elton Blackstock, who worked for Plaster as a lieutenant for five years in the 1990s when Plaster was sheriff.
Plaster, 73, was sheriff of Pittsylvania County for 16 years, from 1992 until his retirement at the end of 2007. He died Thursday at Roman Eagle Health and Rehab.
He was a longtime member of Brosville United Methodist Church and had served Virginia, working mostly in law enforcement, for 40 years.
County Sheriff Mike Taylor, who succeeded Plaster after he was first elected sheriff in 2007, was Plaster's chief investigator when Plaster was first elected, and later his lieutenant.
"Sheriff Plaster was a family man," Taylor said via text message Sunday.
He would frequently speak of his wife, daughter, dad and mom, Taylor said, adding that his mom "would bake some of the best cakes for us."
"The sheriff would tell us often about his family gatherings and how they would 'make music' and sing together," Taylor recalled. "He cherished spending time with his family."
Retired Capt. James McLaughlin, who worked for Plaster for eight years, remembered taking fishing and camping trips with him in Patrick County.
"We also did saltwater fishing at the beach ... at the Outer Banks," McLaughlin said, mentioning Nags Head as a frequent destination.
As a boss, Plaster was fair and understanding, he added.
"I never worked for a better person than him because he was a reasonable person," said McLaughlin, who lives in Gretna.
Also, when someone made a mistake, Plaster would not criticize that person but would want to figure out what could be done to correct the situation, he said.
Blackstock, who is also retired and lives in Renan, called Plaster "a man of very high moral standards and ethics." He was also a friend.
"We were friends away from work as well, but he held everybody to the same standards," Blackstock said.
Saying goodbye to Plaster was also difficult for Blackstock.
"The hardest thing I ever had to do in my career was when I had to tell him I was leaving [the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office] to go work at Blue Ridge Regional Jail as an assistant administrator," he said.
Plaster was straightforward and honest and expected the same from others, Taylor said.
"I learned quickly under his leadership that the sheriff put trust in what you said to him," he said. "One of his most common quotes, and he had many, was 'say what you mean and mean what you say.' He would ask for your advice and say, 'don't say maybe when you mean no!'"
But there were lighter moments at the sheriff's office too. Taylor recalled one while Plaster was at the scene where investigators were carrying out a drug bust. But Plaster realized he had forgotten something else that was very important.
"I just remembered today is my wedding anniversary!" Taylor said.
Former county supervisor Coy Harville remembered Plaster as a friendly man.
"Harold was a super-nice sheriff and well-liked," Harville said. "He was always friendly. I just thought a lot of him."
Plaster showed compassion to the people he served, Harville said.
Blackstock and Taylor also recalled Plaster's religious faith.
"In some of the more impressive times for me was when I would witness the sheriff sitting in his office, not knowing anyone was watching, reading his Bible," Taylor said. "I think one of the greatest impacts of a person is that they are missed ... Sheriff Plaster is one of those people. I will think of him often."
That day many years ago when he left the sheriff's office was not the only hard time Blackstock had parting ways with Plaster.
"Last time I went to see him at the nursing home, I left there with tears in my eyes," Blackstock said.
Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.
