Formerly hazardous site in county removed from EPA priorities list

A former hazardous waste site in Pittsylvania County has been removed from a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency priorities list.
The EPA last week deleted the 4.7-acre First Piedmont Rock Quarry site in the county from its Superfund National Priorities list.
"EPA and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality have determined that all appropriate response actions under the Superfund program have been completed, and no human and environmental health concerns remain," officials with the EPA said in a prepared statement.
VDEQ Remediation Project Manager William Lindsay collaborated with EPA Project Manager Evelyn Sorto to work toward removing the site from the list.
"Delisting a site is a significant accomplishment and shows the importance and strength of DEQ and EPA's collaborative working relationship," Lindsey said.
The site includes two parcels, with one 2-acre parcel containing the former rock quarry, and is located on County Road 719 about six miles north of Danville.
“Pittsylvania County does not have any comment on the EPA designation of a Pittsylvania County site," county spokesperson Caleb Ayers said.
EPA's Superfund program cleans up some of the country's most contaminated land and responds to environmental emergencies, oil spills and natural disasters, its web site says.
First Piedmont Corporation leased the rock quarry between 1970 and 1972 and used it as an industrial landfill. The business disposed of 65,000 cubic yards of waste, including 15,000 gallons of liquid waste, in the quarry, according to a news release from the EPA.
The Virginia Health Department ordered the landfill to close following a fire in 1972. The site was added to the EPA's Superfund National Priorities List on July 21, 1987, according to the EPA.
The site's soils, sediments, surface water and leachate were contaminated with metals and solvents, EPA spokesperson David Sternberg said.
First Piedmont Corporation owns the site, which was removed from the EPA's list on Aug. 24, Sternberg said.
Long-term clean-up of the site included excavation and off-site disposal of non-landfill-related wastes, drums and surface debris, officials said.
The clean-up also entailed installation of a cap over the landfill area; leachate collection and treatment; groundwater monitoring; and land-use restrictions, according to the news release.
The site was cleaned up in three major phases, with the first in the early 1990s. Sternberg said. The second and third phases took place in 2008-09 and 2017, respectively.
The EPA conducted several 5-year reviews of the site's remedy.
There are currently no plans to redevelop the site, Sternberg said.
"The site will be maintained and monitored to make sure it remains protective of human health and the environment," he said.
First Piedmont is one of 27 sites across the country where the EPA is removing all or part of a site from the priorities list.
"Deletion from the NPL is an important milestone because it signals to potential developers and financial institutions that cleanup is complete and the site no longer poses a risk to human health and the environment," EPA Regional Administrator Cosmo Servidio said in a prepared statement. "This paves the way for investment in the redevelopment of formerly contaminated properties and returning these properties back to the community as assets."
The EPA has deleted all or parts of 82 sites from the priorities list.
