Formerly hazardous site in county removed from EPA priorities list

First Piedmont Corporation leased the rock quarry between 1970 and 1972 and used it as an industrial landfill. The business disposed of 65,000 cubic yards of waste, including 15,000 gallons of liquid waste, in the quarry, according to a news release from the EPA.

The Virginia Health Department ordered the landfill to close following a fire in 1972. The site was added to the EPA's Superfund National Priorities List on July 21, 1987, according to the EPA.

The site's soils, sediments, surface water and leachate were contaminated with metals and solvents, EPA spokesperson David Sternberg said.

First Piedmont Corporation owns the site, which was removed from the EPA's list on Aug. 24, Sternberg said.

Long-term clean-up of the site included excavation and off-site disposal of non-landfill-related wastes, drums and surface debris, officials said.

The clean-up also entailed installation of a cap over the landfill area; leachate collection and treatment; groundwater monitoring; and land-use restrictions, according to the news release.

The site was cleaned up in three major phases, with the first in the early 1990s. Sternberg said. The second and third phases took place in 2008-09 and 2017, respectively.