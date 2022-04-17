Foundation gives $10K matching grant to help 68 dogs seized in Hurt

A foundation is providing a matching grant up to $10,000 to help dozens of animals seized last week in Hurt.

As of Saturday, the Pittsylvania Pet Center had raised more than $6,000 in donations. An online photo shows one dog taken from the home, named Knight, completely matted from head to toe.

"Knight is one example of the 68 heart-wrenching animals under our care," pet center officials wrote in a statement. "This is a deeply sad situation."

On Tuesday afternoon, authorities served a search warrant at a home on Peninsula Place in Hurt, county officials announced last week. During the search, animal control officers found dozens of dogs in what they described as poor condition.

Along with the animal officers, teams from the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office, the Pittsylvania Pet Center and the Pittsylvania County Department of Public Safety descended on the still unidentified residence in Hurt.

Officials found the condition of the 68 dogs warranted seizure and noted it was an ongoing criminal investigation with charges pending. They also stated no other details would be released.

The pet center announced Saturday it would be closed for further notice to care for the animals.

"Thank you to everyone who has donated money and supplies during this difficult and troubling time," a Facebook post stated.

The Bissell Pet Foundation and Cathy Bissell have provided a matching grant of up to $10,000. The money raised helps clean and care for the animals.

"We need all of the help in providing the most glorious and positive outcome possible for these precious animals," the center's statement read, also noting donations of any brand of bleach, Dawn dish soap, old bedding, puppy pads, wired crates, metal bowls and 5-gallon buckets were needed.

Bissell created the foundation with a goal to reduce the number of animals in shelters, the group's website states. To donate, visit the Pittsylvania Pet Center's Facebook page.