Foundation plans Turkey Trot

The Danville Public Schools Education Foundation, in partnership with the Danville Otterbots and the Danville Running & Fitness Club, will host its inaugural Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk and Children’s Fun Run on Thanksgiving Day.

Proceeds will help fund programs, initiatives and scholarships for students who attend Danville Public Schools.

Participants may pre-register at https://bit.ly/DPSTurkeyTrot2021 or pick up a registration form at The Brick Running and Tri Store, located at 410 Main St., or Dell’Anno’s Pizza Kitchen, located at 316 Main St.

The Children’s Fun Run will start 8:30 a.m. Nov. 25 and the 5K Run/Walk will kick off at 9 a.m. The event will start and end at American Legion Field, home of the Otterbots. The race will take place along the Riverwalk Trail.

There’s no cost for the Children’s Fun Run for those 12 and under. For the 5K Run/Walk, the charge is $25 through Nov. 15 and $30 after. The price goes up to $35 on race day. All area students 18 and under can participate for $10 in advance and $15 on race day.

Packet pick-up will be available on race day beginning at 7 a.m., and all race registrants will receive a long-sleeve performance shirt.