Foundation to provide nearly $1 million for whitewater channel in Danville

Plans for a whitewater channel in front of the White Mill building will get a boost from the Danville Regional Foundation.

The foundation will provide $979,690 to go toward conceptual design, engineering and construction oversight, or architects and engineers making sure certain technical aspects of the construction adhere to design specifications.

The moment is right to begin the process of constructing the whitewater channel because of an upcoming move to get the nearby planned riverfront park started, said Danville Parks and Recreation Director Bill Sgrinia.

"It's time to start the engineering and design on this [whitewater channel] project," Sgrinia said, adding that city officials hope to put the riverfront park project out for bid in late July or August.

Officials are not sure how much the whitewater channel project would cost. Its price would be determined through the engineering process, which would include cost estimates at different points, Sgrinia said.

Engineers and landscape architects will be in the city performing conceptual work early next week, Sgrinia said.

A whitewater feature was discussed in the original planning of the riverfront park, and three concepts were designed by S20 Designs, a firm that builds whitewater parks internationally. The concept of using the canal in front of the White Mill was the overwhelming favorite, Sgrinia wrote in a letter to Danville City Council, which will hold a first reading on whether to appropriate the nearly $1 million from the foundation during council's meeting Tuesday night.

A condition of receiving the money from the foundation is a commitment to build and have a whitewater feature operated for 15 years, Sgrinia said.

"The city will seek grants and donations to help pay for construction, with any remaining costs to be budgeted at a future date," Sgrinia wrote to council.

The whitewater channel would likely be class 3, with class 1 being the mildest and class six with the roughest, most treacherous rapids, he said.

The foundation is providing about $4 million for the riverfront park, in addition to the $979,690 for the whitewater channel.

"Our argument was that whitewater parks are another way to make the River District attractive," said Clark Casteel, president and CEO of the foundation.

Foundation funding for both projects comes under the condition that funding be in place and bidding moves forward for the riverfront park.

The original estimate for the riverfront project was about $10 million for construction, but inflation has likely increased that price tag. The next estimate will come as a result of the bidding process, Sgrinia said.

