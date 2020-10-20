Four cats rescued as flames damage Danville apartment

Four cats were rescued after flames heavily damaged a Danville apartment on Tuesday morning.

Three engines and one ladder truck arrived at at 6171 Riverside Drive at about 9:15 a.m. and found heavy fire and smoke coming from a ground-floor apartment unit.

That unit’s occupant advised everybody was out of the apartment except for her four cats, the fire department reports in a news release. Firefighters made an interior attack on the fire while other crews searched the second floor and elsewhere on the ground floor. The cats were eventually rescued and deemed to be OK.

No injuries were reported. The apartment where the fire originated sustained heavy fire damage. Two adjacent apartments suffered from smoke damage.

The Danville Fire Department determined it was caused by unattended cooking, according to a news release.

The fire was extinguished and crews left the scene after about two and a half hours.