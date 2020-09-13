Four injured in Danville house fire as neighbors help occupants flee flames

Four people were injured when residents had to be rescued from a house fire at American Legion Boulevard in Danville late Saturday night.

Firefighters from the Danville Fire Department arrived shortly before midnight to find a one-story home at 128 American Legion Blvd. with fire coming from the roof and bedroom windows and heavy smoke pouring out of the structure, Capt. Darryl Turpin reported.

There were no victims found in the home, but neighboring family members had helped three occupants escape the structure before firefighters arrived after their child heard the smoke alarm when he arrived for a visit, the fire department reported.

Four people were injured, including three occupants treated and transported by the Danville Lifesaving Crew. Another person had minor injuries but did not require transport, according to the fire department.

Three pets were rescued by firefighters.

Firefighters put out the fire that was found in the bedroom. The blaze caused heavy smoke and fire damage to the home.

Nineteen personnel, three engines, a ladder and four support vehicles responded to the fire.

The fire department was on scene until 3:25 a.m. Sunday.