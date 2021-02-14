Four more Danville, Pittsylvania County residents found to have died from COVID-19

Daily cases are declining throughout the commonwealth, Friday's University of Virginia update concludes. That encouraging assessment is met with most COVID-19 models showing the peak of the pandemic has passed.

However, a taste of reality is thrown in with an optimistic tone.

"Things are looking up," researchers wrote in Friday's report.

Cases are dropping at the fastest rates witnessed since the pandemic began almost a year ago, vaccine efforts are continuing to grow and hospitalizations are declining.

"While the situation looks promising, the model provides fair warning: We could reach another peak just as high as the one we saw this January if we relax our behavior."

That highlights a scenario that forecasts climbing cases: A combination of new virus variants mixed with Virginians abandoning measures like wearing masks and staying away from large crowds.

In addition, data this week will show if Super Bowl parties will lead to a bump in cases, much like the holiday surge.