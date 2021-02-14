Four more Danville, Pittsylvania County residents found to have died from COVID-19

The same day Virginia's COVID-19 death toll eclipsed 7,000, four more fatalities of Pittsylvania-Danville Health District residents were recorded.
The latest deaths were revealed in a Sunday dashboard update from the Virginia Department of Health. The four local deaths were among 16 reported across the state.
It's not clear when those local deaths happened. The health department relies on information from death certificates before recording the data. A week ago, local health workers scoured through a backlog to classify 22 deaths related to COVID-19. While those appeared in a Feb. 8 update, the deaths happened much earlier. One even dated back to April.
Demographic details indicate the four fatalities were three women and one man. Three lived in Danville, the other resided in Pittsylvania County. Two were in his or her 70s, and the other two were 80 or older.
In statistical terms only, February has become the deadliest month for COVID-19 in the local health district, but that's mainly because of the backlog added last week. It does not mean the deaths happened this month.
Danville and Pittsylvania County combined to add 38 new cases of the illness caused by the coronavirus in Sunday's date. That brings the 7-day average caseload down to 56, the lowest daily rate since early December.
Sunday's data
|Location
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hospitalized
|Danville
|4,091
|92
|217
|Pittsylvania County
|4,556
|56
|152
|Halifax County
|2,263
|56
|54
|Mecklenburg County
|1,917
|46
|75
|Henry County
|4,038
|83
|268
|Martinsville
|1,464
|124
|43
|Virginia
|549,999
|7,012
|22,906
Daily cases are declining throughout the commonwealth, Friday's University of Virginia update concludes. That encouraging assessment is met with most COVID-19 models showing the peak of the pandemic has passed.
However, a taste of reality is thrown in with an optimistic tone.
"Things are looking up," researchers wrote in Friday's report.
Cases are dropping at the fastest rates witnessed since the pandemic began almost a year ago, vaccine efforts are continuing to grow and hospitalizations are declining.
"While the situation looks promising, the model provides fair warning: We could reach another peak just as high as the one we saw this January if we relax our behavior."
That highlights a scenario that forecasts climbing cases: A combination of new virus variants mixed with Virginians abandoning measures like wearing masks and staying away from large crowds.
In addition, data this week will show if Super Bowl parties will lead to a bump in cases, much like the holiday surge.
The positivity rate has dipped with the declining cases. In the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, that figure is now 13.8%. While still well above the 5% health officials like to see, it has dropped from 18% on Jan. 27. The positivity rate calculates the number of positive results against the overall number of test administered. It's used as a gauge to see how many the virus is spreading in a community.
Virginia's positivity rate is down to 9.6%, a level seen in late November before holiday surges started an include.
Vaccinations
The local health district held a fourth mass vaccination clinic Saturday at Chatham Middle School.
These clinics aren't open to the general public. Instead they are designed for residents who have registered in one of two vaccinations phases.
Efforts are still ongoing to vaccinate those in Phase 1a which includes anyone who may come in contact with a COVID-19 patient. Phase 1b includes a host of essential workers, educators and anyone 65 or older.
"We are planning other vaccination events as quickly as possible," Dr. Scott Spillman, director of the local health district, said in a news release.
Vaccine demand continues to be extraordinarily high and supplies are significantly limited, health officials wrote in a news release. It may take months before all residents in Phase 1b will receive their shots.
As of data available Saturday evening, 7,540 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been given to Danville residents. A total of 1,211 city residents are considered fully vaccinated, meaning they have rolled up their sleeves for two doses.
In Pittsylvania County, 1,009 residents are fully vaccinated, and 6,037 doses have been administered.