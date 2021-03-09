Four more Danville residents die of COVID-19

As COVID-19 cases decline overall, deaths continue to mount in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.
Tuesday morning data showed four more Danville residents have died of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. The one woman and three men were all 80 or older, the age category with the most fatalities. This brings the death toll in the local district to 188.
The deaths likely happened weeks earlier and only made it into the logs by Tuesday morning. The daily data update is based on information received by 5 p.m. the previous day.
Danville recorded its youngest COVID-19 death last week when a resident in his or her 20s died of the illness.
Deaths, as health experts have said, are a lagging indicator of the pandemic. The Virginia Department of Health notes it's still sorting through death certificates related to January's surge of cases and hospitalizations after the holidays.
Beyond simple demographic data, very little is known when someone dies of COVID-19. The health department doesn't comment on individual fatalities.
Data changes
Pittsylvania-Danville Health District recorded 15 new cases in lopsided data Tuesday. For only the second time, Pittsylvania County showed a negative number of infections (23). This also occurred Saturday, with 26 cases in the minus column.
"Data are updated for a variety of reasons, resulting in shifts like these," Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the local health district, said in an email to the Register & Bee.
He explained the changes happen when information is reassigned from a ZIP code to a specific address.
"ZIP codes and municipal boundaries don't necessarily overlap exactly, resulting in some county residents having city ZIP codes, and vice versa," Spillmann said.
Although not explaining Tuesday's shift, a general example would be if someone lives outside the city limits but still has a Danville ZIP code. The ZIP code would classify that person for the city's data, however he or she actually could reside in the county.
"Other updates occur because people may report multiple addresses, or relocate and change addresses," he said.
With the negative number in the county, Danville's caseloads increased by 39. That left a net gain for the district of 15 cases.
Rate improves
The positivity rate has plummeted in recent days to 6.6% for the local health district, the lowest level since September. It was as high as 14.9% on Feb. 22.
That figure calculates the number of positive results against the overall tests administered. Health officials like to use it as a change that shows trends in community spread. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests a rate above 5% means the virus isn't under control in a region.