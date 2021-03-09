Four more Danville residents die of COVID-19

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Data are updated for a variety of reasons, resulting in shifts like these," Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the local health district, said in an email to the Register & Bee.

He explained the changes happen when information is reassigned from a ZIP code to a specific address.

"ZIP codes and municipal boundaries don't necessarily overlap exactly, resulting in some county residents having city ZIP codes, and vice versa," Spillmann said.

Although not explaining Tuesday's shift, a general example would be if someone lives outside the city limits but still has a Danville ZIP code. The ZIP code would classify that person for the city's data, however he or she actually could reside in the county.

"Other updates occur because people may report multiple addresses, or relocate and change addresses," he said.

With the negative number in the county, Danville's caseloads increased by 39. That left a net gain for the district of 15 cases.

Rate improves

The positivity rate has plummeted in recent days to 6.6% for the local health district, the lowest level since September. It was as high as 14.9% on Feb. 22.