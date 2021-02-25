Four more deaths added in Pittsylvania-Danville Health District; second-dose vaccine clinic planned Friday

It's that 80-and-above category that has experienced the largest number — 53% — of deaths in the district.

There have been a record-breaking 52 deaths recorded this month. However, just because the deaths were added in February, they could have occurred just about any time. There were 22 deaths added in on Feb. 8 after health department employees spent a weekend pouring over a backlog of death certificates. One of those deaths actually occured in April.

New cases

Danville and Pittsylvania County combined to add 38 new infections in Thursday morning's data update. The 7-day rolling average of new cases is about 28, a dramatic drop from 120 daily cases reported in the January surge.

Even though cases continue to dwindle, the positivity rate has inched upward to 14.9% in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District. That figure provides a snapshot of community spread, most experts agree, by calculating the number of positive results against overall tests administered. Health experts like to see that number about 5% to show the virus is under control in a community. When it reaches 15%, University of Virginia reports it's likely cases are going undiagnosed in a locality.