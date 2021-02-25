Four more deaths added in Pittsylvania-Danville Health District; second-dose vaccine clinic planned Friday

For the fourth consecutive day, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District added more deaths from COVID-19 to extend the deadliest month in the pandemic record books.
The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that four more residents — two each in Danville and Pittsylvania County — have died from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
That's now 164 in Danville and Pittsylvania County dead since the pandemic began.
Workers are now processing death certificates associated with the post-holiday surge of COVID-19 cases throughout the state, leading to triple-digit daily increases in Virginia deaths since Sunday.
Fatalities are known as a lagging indicator of the coronavirus pandemic. When there's a spike in infections — like the January surge — that leads to more people being hospitalized. It was mid-January when Sovah Health-Danville set a record for the most COVID-19 patients.
With more hospitalizations, statistics show there will be more deaths. That trend is starting to verify with the health department processing new death certificates from that timeframe. The process to verify deaths from COVID-19 often takes weeks or longer.
Beyond simple demographic data, very little is know when someone succumbs to COVID-19. These latest deaths were two men and two women. One individual was in his or her 70s and the other three were 80 or older.
It's that 80-and-above category that has experienced the largest number — 53% — of deaths in the district.
There have been a record-breaking 52 deaths recorded this month. However, just because the deaths were added in February, they could have occurred just about any time. There were 22 deaths added in on Feb. 8 after health department employees spent a weekend pouring over a backlog of death certificates. One of those deaths actually occured in April.
Thursday's data
|Location
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hospitalized
|Danville
|4,262
|102
|229
|Pittsylvania County
|4,718
|62
|163
|Halifax County
|2,407
|59
|62
|Mecklenburg County
|1,966
|50
|79
|Henry County
|4,165
|95
|276
|Martinsville
|1,498
|51
|125
|Virginia
|570,982
|7,963
|23,871
New cases
Danville and Pittsylvania County combined to add 38 new infections in Thursday morning's data update. The 7-day rolling average of new cases is about 28, a dramatic drop from 120 daily cases reported in the January surge.
Even though cases continue to dwindle, the positivity rate has inched upward to 14.9% in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District. That figure provides a snapshot of community spread, most experts agree, by calculating the number of positive results against overall tests administered. Health experts like to see that number about 5% to show the virus is under control in a community. When it reaches 15%, University of Virginia reports it's likely cases are going undiagnosed in a locality.
Testing has dipped to an average of 177 each day in Danville and Pittsylvania County, the lowest number since June. In addition to vaccines, testing is seen as a critical part of controlling the pandemic, especially since it can catch the virus in people who may not show symptoms but still unknowingly spread it to others.
Vaccine boost
After more than 1,000 people received their second COVID-19 shot at Averett University on Saturday, a similar event is planned Friday at the Danville Community Market.
It's part of what the health department calls a closed-point dispensing event and will provide the second dose to those who rolled up their sleeves Jan. 29 at the same location.
These clinics aren't open to the public. Residents must register by filling out a form at www.vaccinate.virginia.gov or calling 877-VAX-IN-VA.
The local district is currently in Phase 1b of vaccination distributions. That level includes residents 65 and older, select essential employees and educators.
With about half of the population in Phase 1b, it will take several months and perhaps into the summer to fully vaccinate residents in this category, Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the local health district, told the Register & Bee last week.
The vaccine demand far exceeds local supplies.
“Initially, we spent weeks focused on providing first doses to those at highest risk of contracting COVID-19, and of experiencing more serious effects of illness," Spillmann said Wednesday in a release. "This weekend we continue a series of second dose PODs for those individuals, with Friday’s event at the Danville Community Market."