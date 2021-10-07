Free COVID-19 testing offered in Danville next week

The local health department will state a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site next week in Ballou Park.

The event is open to all ages, but tests will not be administered to anyone who walks up to the site.

The clinic is planned from 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Ballou Park Recreation Center located at 760 W. Main St. or until supplies of 200 free tests run out.

Those wanting a test are asked to enter the site from the West Main Street entrance, then turn left toward the main parking lot.

“Those with symptoms of respiratory illness are encouraged to come and be tested, but anyone who seeks a test will receive one,” said Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District. “Everyone is welcome.”

The city of Danville is teaming up with the health department to offer the free event. No appointment is needed.

“But test results are only part of the picture," Spillmann said in a news release. "And a negative test today is not a vaccine; it doesn’t protect you from a possible exposure tomorrow."