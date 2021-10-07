Free COVID-19 testing offered in Danville next week

The local health department will state a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site next week in Ballou Park.
The event is open to all ages, but tests will not be administered to anyone who walks up to the site.
The clinic is planned from 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Ballou Park Recreation Center located at 760 W. Main St. or until supplies of 200 free tests run out.
Those wanting a test are asked to enter the site from the West Main Street entrance, then turn left toward the main parking lot.
“Those with symptoms of respiratory illness are encouraged to come and be tested, but anyone who seeks a test will receive one,” said Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District. “Everyone is welcome.”
The city of Danville is teaming up with the health department to offer the free event. No appointment is needed.
“But test results are only part of the picture," Spillmann said in a news release. "And a negative test today is not a vaccine; it doesn’t protect you from a possible exposure tomorrow."
Spillmann said community transmission of COVID-19 is widespread. Danville and Pittsylvania County combined are averaging about 52 new COVID-19 cases a day, the highest level since mid-February.
To be tested, residents are asked to wear a face mask and tell the providers if they have any signs of COVID-19 like fever, deep cough or shortness of breath.
To lower the risk of spreading COVID-19, the health department recommends:
• Stay home as much as possible, especially if someone is higher risk of serious illness. If a resident must go out in public, wear a cloth face covering;
• Stay home when sick;
• Avoid contact with sick people;
• Cover mouth and nose with a tissue or sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing;
• Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available;
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth;
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces;
• Call a doctor if symptoms are present;
• Practice social distancing. Maintain at least 6 feet of space between yourself and other individuals when out in public; and avoid crowds of people.
For more information about this event, call 434-766-9828. Information on COVID-19 in Virginia is available at www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.