Friday night fire damages Danville home
editor's pick top story

Friday night fire damages Danville home

A Friday night blaze blamed sparked by a grease fire damaged a Danville home.

It was shortly before 7 p.m. when crews were called to 2274 Robinhood Drive. Firefighters found fire coming from the kitchen door of the small single-story home.

The flames were brought under control within minutes, a news release from the fire department stated. The kitchen suffered heavy fire, smoke, heat and water damage. The rest of the home sustained damage from heat and smoke.

Even though occupants were in the house at time of the fire, all made it out safely. One person was treated on the scene for smoke inhalation, but was not transported to a hospital.

The American Red Cross is helping the family. the Danville Fire Marshal's Office ruled the cause as an "unattended cooking grease fire."

