Friday's Unity Matters event to honor King's 'Dream' speech with messages that aim to build sense of community across Danville

Mary Foley, the director of finance and administration at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, said she joined the Unity Matters committee later than most other members. Shortly after, she listened to all of King’s “I Have a Dream” speech for the first time. She had heard the famous clips of it before, but finally listening to the full version had a profound effect on her.

“All I could think of was, in today’s climate, how much has changed since he was talking and how little nothing’s changed even though it might look like it’s changed,” she said.

She hopes Friday’s reading will be similarly moving for others.

Earlier in the day on Friday, Sacred Heart Catholic Church will hold a Mass of Atonement to honor the Aug. 28 death of St. Augustine nearly 1,600 years ago — he was a native of North Africa and one of the most important saints of color. That mass begins at 12:10 p.m. Friday at 538 Central Blvd.

Though the Mass of Atonement and Unity Matters are separate events, the themes and issues to be discussed are very much the same.

“To recognize [St. Augustine] and his contributions is a way to honor contributions of all people of color and ask for God’s forgiveness for the ways that those have been stifled over history as well,” said the Rev. Jonathan Goertz.