Friday's Unity Matters event to honor King's 'Dream' speech with messages that aim to build sense of community across Danville

Friday marks 57 years since Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.
The coronavirus pandemic wiped out the plans of a delegation of Danville residents who had intentions to attend the 2020 March on Washington this week, so instead, King’s memory and the freedoms he invoked will be honored locally.
The event, dubbed “Unity Matters,” will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Bibleway Cathedral, located at 215 Grant St., near Industrial Avenue. Guests will find informational booths for completing the 2020 Census, registering to vote and finding access to health care or adult education, among other vital resources.
Admission, food, entertainment and all services offered are free. Face masks and social distancing will be required.
Unity Matters will feature a reading of King’s famous speech, performed in one-minute increments by a variety of community members, and a short march from Grant Street over to Lincoln Street, onto Industrial Avenue and back to Grant Street.
Philip Campbell, a Danville School Board member and a co-pastor at Bibleway Cathedral, said the messaging and the resources available will go a long way toward building a sense of community across the city. Campbell mentioned Sunday’s shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where police fired seven times into the back of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, and said how he hoped Unity Matters would be a means to prevent something similar happening in Danville.
“Having this event is to be proactive so that we won’t have a situation like Wisconsin, Minnesota and other places,” Campbell said, referencing other episodes of police violence, particularly against Black people, across the country. “Unity Matters is basically to galvanize the community in a way that all of us can be better.”
Representatives from Averett University, Danville Community College and Virginia University of Lynchburg will be on hand to offer information about educational programs or give out scholarships to kids.
DCC will send dental hygienists to offer free appointments for teeth cleanings, fillings or X-rays. Piedmont Access To Health Services and other health, housing and education booths also will be set up.
Additionally, members of the Danville Police Department will hand out COVID-19 safety kits that include gloves and masks.
“We’re allowing our citizens to know there is help out here for several changes when it comes to their daily lives,” said Barry Mayo, Danville city councilman and a member of the Unity Matters board.
Like Campbell, Mayo noted the importance of holding an event like this as a way to fend off similar violent incidents that have occurred elsewhere in the country this summer.
“We know division is out there, but we want to let people know we don’t have to do it that way,” Mayo said. “There’s a better way.”
Mary Foley, the director of finance and administration at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, said she joined the Unity Matters committee later than most other members. Shortly after, she listened to all of King’s “I Have a Dream” speech for the first time. She had heard the famous clips of it before, but finally listening to the full version had a profound effect on her.
“All I could think of was, in today’s climate, how much has changed since he was talking and how little nothing’s changed even though it might look like it’s changed,” she said.
She hopes Friday’s reading will be similarly moving for others.
Earlier in the day on Friday, Sacred Heart Catholic Church will hold a Mass of Atonement to honor the Aug. 28 death of St. Augustine nearly 1,600 years ago — he was a native of North Africa and one of the most important saints of color. That mass begins at 12:10 p.m. Friday at 538 Central Blvd.
Though the Mass of Atonement and Unity Matters are separate events, the themes and issues to be discussed are very much the same.
“To recognize [St. Augustine] and his contributions is a way to honor contributions of all people of color and ask for God’s forgiveness for the ways that those have been stifled over history as well,” said the Rev. Jonathan Goertz.
Foley said both events Friday, taken separately or together, will demonstrate the active role residents can take to ensure a healthy and inclusive community.
“We can’t fix the world’s problems,” she said. “All we can do is the best we can do for our little corner of it.”
