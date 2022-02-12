From 60s to winter weather in Dan River Region, but Super Bowl Sunday accumulations won't score a touchdown with snow lovers

Mother Nature appears to be at it again playing a game of guess the season.

After a spring-like Saturday with highs in the upper 60s, winter will return by Sunday possibly delivering a little snow to the Dan River Region.

However, accumulations on Super Bowl Sunday won't score a touchdown with snow lovers. The western parts of Pittsylvania County have the best chance of experiencing less than an inch of snow sticking to surfaces, according to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg.

For Danville, little if any accumulations are expected. Amounts of 3 to 4 inches are possible in the southern Shenandoah Valley and northern parts of the Blue Ridge.

A low pressure system was forecast to develop Saturday night along a cold front across the southeastern part of the nation. Another short wave was expected to redevelop and spread moisture across the region.

With temperatures above freezing Saturday night, precipitation should start as rain but eventually change over to snow early Sunday. But as temperatures rise throughout the day into the upper 30s, it likely will switch back to rainfall, the weather service reports.

By Sunday night, temperatures should dip into the lower 20s.

Dry conditions and seasonable temperatures will dominate the early part of next week before temperatures rise again later in the week. By then there could be a potential for locally heavy rain Thursday or Thursday evening by another weather-maker.

"This configuration of systems places our region with a healthy, deep, southerly fetch with its origins off the Gulf of Mexico," Blacksburg forecasters wrote in a discussion.

Overall, temperatures are expected to be above average for the rest of the month, but there still may be quick blasts of colder weather from time to time.