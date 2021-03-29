From Danville to Los Angeles: Twin brothers have passion for fashion

It’s 2,489 miles to Los Angeles, one of the fashion meccas of the world and home of the Brownstone clothing line, an emerging clothing brand with roots in Danville.

Brothers Waverly and Warner Watkins are the twin sons of two supportive parents, Waverly Sr. and Kimberly, who encouraged them to figure out what they wanted to do and pursue it with everything they had.

Waverly was a “sneakerhead” at 14 years old and had already compiled an impressive shoe collection by the time they graduated from George Washington High School in 2007. Sneakers were the “rabbit hole” for the brothers’ passion for fashion, which developed in stride with the internet.

As it evolved, so did their research. They explored websites of national and international clothing lines. Offline, they visited exclusive brand stores and asked employees about different collections, brands and anything else they wanted to know about their merchandise. However, the clothes were just part of the experience.

“There were some stores that left us thinking ‘Ah, man, that place was so cool,” Waverly said. “If we wanted to start our own line, we wanted our customers to feel the exact same thing we did.”