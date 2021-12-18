From jingle to alarm bells: Omicron variant could fuel Va. COVID-19 surge three times higher than record

Jingle and sleigh bells may be ringing later on this holiday week, but COVID-19 alarm bells sounded Friday with the latest report from the University of Virginia.

In the span of a few weeks, models went from showing a relatively minor increase in coronavirus infections heading into 2022 to yet another surge that could be three times higher than this past winter.

The difference? The omicron variant is now factored into forecasts.

UVa's Biocomplexity Institute presents a plethora of paths forward as the pandemic enters its second year. It's something the university has performed since the early days of the pandemic.

Much like weather models, the simulations at UVa show what's possible given the current mix of information. UVa terms these as "forecasts" instead of predictions. The goal is to provide scientific data on the possibilities, giving residents the ability alter behavior that previously helped stave off other dire warnings.

On the "present course" scenario, cases would gradually rise starting early next year and peak at a low level in April.

"At this point, the adaptive scenario seems optimistic," researchers said.

While there are still many questions swirling around the newly discovered omicron variant, the extreme rate of transmission — the ability to hop from person-to-person — outweighs early evidence it may cause less severe illness.

Omicron has not been detected in Danville or Pittsylvania County, Brookie Crawford, a spokesperson with the Virginia Department of Health, confirmed Friday.

UVa's omicron scenario suggests a rapid rise in cases in the coming weeks peaking in March. That surge would be nearly three times last year's record level of infections fueled mostly by holiday gatherings.

"Though early and muddled by the current complex immunity profile for COVID-19, it appears that the Omicron variant may cause less severe disease than previous variants," researchers wrote in Friday's report. "Even if Omicron's severity is similar to or lower than seasonal flu's we find ourselves in much the same place as early in the pandemic."

That's because this new altered version of the coronavirus shows it can infect people who have natural immunity — those who've contracted COVID-19 before — and the unboosted population, the report notes.

Locally, the omicron scenario could show about 1,200 cases per week in Danville and Pittsylvania County, almost double the 688 record set Jan. 10.

UVa's projections factor in the variant's reduced severity. However, it still shows hospitalizations — already rising now — could easily top the peaks of last winter, a time that pushed many health systems to the limit.

Vaccines

“In light of the new Omicron variant and the rise in cases and complications as more people gather indoors with the holidays and with the colder weather, we encourage everyone eligible for a vaccine or booster to get it this month to continue to protect your health and to keep friends and loved ones safe during your holiday celebrations and travel,” Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, told the Register & Bee via email Friday.

In recent weeks Danville has inched closer to having half of its population considered fully vaccinated. As of Saturday morning, 49.9% of residents have achieved that status. Over in Pittsylvania County, 47.7% of the population falls under the fully vaccinated designation.

The problem — noted in previous UVa reports — is the effectiveness of vaccinations wane over time. That's why federal, state and local health experts are rallying for residents to again roll up their sleeves for a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, 16.7% of Danville residents and 14.9% of those who live in Pittsylvania County have received a booster dose.

Cases have increased over the last several weeks in Virginia, the same trend unfolding across the nation. Locally, the numbers are blurred by an artificial bump from 173 infections added Thursday from a backlog dating to September. Before the data dump, Danville and Pittsylvania County were adding about two dozen new COVID-19 cases per day.

Nearly every corner of the commonwealth is in the highest risk category for COVID-19 spread, most retaining that designation since the delta variant stormed the scene over the summer, spurring the fourth wave of the pandemic.

Holidays

"The good news is that each of us have more tools available to limit the number of infections this holiday season," UVa researchers wrote in Friday's report.

Unlike last year when health officials strongly advised against seasonal gatherings, vaccinations and boosters have provided the dash of confidence for celebrations.

That's not to say there won't be risks.

"Though there is some preliminary evidence that it may not be quite as severe as Delta, it still poses a serious health risk," UVa experts said. "Furthermore, with its increased immune escape, it has the potential to cause a significant number of reinfections, as well as another major surge."

Along with vaccines, the health department advises residents wear a mask in indoor public spaces and reconsider inside holiday activities where it's hard to wear a mask, like dining.

Gathering outside or in well-ventilated spaces also reduces the risk of spreading COVID-19. Above all, if anyone feels sick or shows any signs of COVID-19, they should stay home and away from others.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.