From Ringgold to River District: Blue Moon Tattoo & Piercing draws new interest in downtown Danville

Three months ago, Blue Moon Tattoo & Piercing owner Jessica South didn’t know where Bridge Street in Danville was.

Now, her establishment is drawing additional attention to the ever-growing River District.

After 17 years of inking and piercing in Ringgold, Blue Moon Tattoo & Body Piercing has made its way to Danville’s downtown and opened a new parlor on 401 Bridge St.

On March 1, the parlor’s Facebook page teased clients about a possible move by posting a picture of its new building on Bridge Street. The deep blue building on U.S. 58 served its last clients on March 27 in preparation for the move. On April 15, Blue Moon employees cut the ribbon on their new storefront after three weeks of construction and moving equipment.

For South, Blue Moon was her breakthrough into the world of tattoo artistry. A lifelong fascination with tattoos started with her grandfather, whose shipmates forced him to get a tattoo while he was in the Navy. As a young girl, South sat in her grandfather’s lap and traced the yellow rose on his arm. She became fascinated with tattoos and started drawing them in her free time.