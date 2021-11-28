From trees to wreaths, Institute puts twist on fundraiser for Dan River Region charities

Danville's Institute for Advanced Learning and Research is trading in trees for wreaths as its Christmas fundraising endeavor.

For 11 years, the Institute has hosted its Decorating the Trees for a Cause program as a way to benefit charities in the Dan River Region. Last year, because of the escalating spread of COVID-19, the event was forced into the virtual world.

This year it returns to the the Institute's atrium with a twist.

“We’ve always viewed the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research as a toolbox for the community, so what better way to support the backbone of our community than to give back to the charities who so selflessly serve our residents day in and day out," the Institute's Ellen Bass said in a news release. “This year, we are pivoting to provide a fresh new twist on our annual holiday service program by featuring decorated wreaths rather than trees, and we are happy to learn that our community and participants appear to be excited.”

Members of the public are invited — starting Monday — to view the creations. Tickets are $10 each and proceeds benefit the United Way of Danville & Pittsylvania County.

