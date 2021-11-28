From trees to wreaths, Institute puts twist on fundraiser for Dan River Region charities

Danville's Institute for Advanced Learning and Research is trading in trees for wreaths as its Christmas fundraising endeavor.
For 11 years, the Institute has hosted its Decorating the Trees for a Cause program as a way to benefit charities in the Dan River Region. Last year, because of the escalating spread of COVID-19, the event was forced into the virtual world.
This year it returns to the the Institute's atrium with a twist.
“We’ve always viewed the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research as a toolbox for the community, so what better way to support the backbone of our community than to give back to the charities who so selflessly serve our residents day in and day out," the Institute's Ellen Bass said in a news release. “This year, we are pivoting to provide a fresh new twist on our annual holiday service program by featuring decorated wreaths rather than trees, and we are happy to learn that our community and participants appear to be excited.”
Members of the public are invited — starting Monday — to view the creations. Tickets are $10 each and proceeds benefit the United Way of Danville & Pittsylvania County.
Businesses and organizations throughout the Dan River Region will display wreathes to raise money for a charity in the form of votes, which are donations made for the entity by the public. Each charity will keep what's donated and the group that collects the most money before Dec. 14's open house will get a $500 bonus, the release explained.
Voting is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Dec. 14. An house open is scheduled from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14 where hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar will be provided.
Austin Scher, of the Danville Otterbots and chair of the United Way of Danville & Pittsylvania County campaign, will serve as master of ceremonies, and Rita Smith, of River City Auction, will be the wreath auctioneer, according to the release.
A drawing will happen at 7:15 p.m. for a gift card package valued at $250 from local businesses. Individuals must be present to win.
Open house tickets may be purchased online at bit.ly/IALR-Wreaths-2021 or at United Way of Danville & Pittsylvania County, 308 Craghead St. No. 104, Danville; the Institute, 150 Slayton Ave., Danville; Commonwealth Home Health Care, 479 Piney Forest Road, Danville; and Haymore Garden Center, 2720 Franklin Turnpike, Danville.
Also at the open house, a random drawing of all wreaths will award another $500 to a charity.