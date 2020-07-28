Funding impasse means Cool Branch Volunteer Fire and Rescue will no longer service Franklin County

“We’ve never asked Franklin County for any additional money because the citizens of Franklin County had contributed and helped so much it made up the difference,” Adams said, noting that this whole process has been "triggered" by Pittsylvania County leadership.

Cutting Franklin County off will likely put a major dent in those donations.

“Rather than address what your Board called an inequity, your resolution will lead to trouble for Cool Branch if Waters Edge residents respond by no longer donating to the department,” Mitchell wrote.

Franklin County Administrator Chris Whitlow said that designs are being done for a new fire and EMS station in the Glade Hill area, one that would be further than the current one and could compensate for the loss of service from Cool Branch. This is a long-term plan that was already in the works, Whitlow said.

The locality will also try to position more "roving" units, both for fire and rescue, further east, Whitlow said.

“We are working to position our resources within our public safety system … to cover any service gaps," Whitlow said.