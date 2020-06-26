Gang leader sentenced to 27 years for racketeering, role in 2016 shooting in Danville

Before being sentenced, Anthony spoke through tears as he apologized to Motley’s family members, who were listening on the phone, and explained that he is a changed man.

Anthony’s father, Rupert Anthony, testified Friday about his own experience in being involved in a gang and ultimately getting imprisoned for 20 years because of it. Since being released in 2011, however, he has been rehabilitated, as he now owns his house, holds a job and is a landlord.

“I know people can change. I’m a prime example,” he said. "He [Deshawn Anthony] made some poor choices in his life, but that doesn’t mean he’s a bad individual.”

Said Urbanski: “He [Rupert Anthony] provided a story of redemption and change.”

Most of the criminal charges against Anthony and several other gang defendants involved a gang war when members of both the Milla Bloods and Rollin' 60s Crips set an ambush for the leader of a rival gang called the Billy Bloods, at the Southwyck Apartment complex in Danville.

But when a van entered the complex parking lot and gang members, including Anthony, opened fire, the rounds struck and killed Motley, who was a passenger and not a target, court documents show.