Gas prices rise again in Southside, but experts hopeful tide may change

Trends have reversed — yet again — as gas prices increase following a moderate drop leading up to the holidays.

In the commonwealth, the cost of a gallon of gas is up 10 cents in just a week, according to GasBuddy.

The most recent jolt to the wallet is blamed on cold weather and heavy holiday traffic. The extremely frigid temperatures around Christmas shuttered refineries and a winter weather threat sent some holiday travelers out on the road earlier to get to their destinations to avoiding slipper conditions.

"As we head toward February, pump prices will likely dip, barring any jolt in the global oil market," said Morgan Dean, a spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic. "But it is likely that the national average prices we saw heading in to Christmas may have been the lows for this winter."

On Christmas Eve, the national price for a gallon of gas was $3.09. Now it's $3.28.

Locally on Monday, the average in Danville was $3.11. It was four cents cheaper over in Pittsylvania County.

Statewide prices are about 4 cents higher than a month ago and nearly 3 cents higher than a year ago at this time, GasBuddy reports.

"Last week, the rise in gasoline prices continued, still due to previous refinery outages caused by the cold weather the week of Christmas," said Patrick De Haan, a spokesperson for Gas Buddy. "However, I'm optimistic that as refiners get back online, we could see the increases slow down as we head into the time of year when gasoline demand is at its weakest."

De Haan is quick to note that although gas prices have "rallied," diesel costs are still softening. That bodes well for the overall economy, he said, since higher diesel costs fuel more expense to ship goods.

"As long as refiners are able to get back online soon from previous cold-weather outages, we could see supply start to recover at the same time demand is weak, which could bring gas prices down again," De Haan said. "The window of opportunity, however, is shrinking, and by late February or early March, we'll likely kick off the seasonal rise in gasoline prices."