George Washington High School's largest graduating class planning 50th reunion in October

George Washington High School's class of 1972 — the largest ever to graduate there — will reunite in October not only to stroll down memory lane, but also to experience the "new" Danville.

It's also, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the first time since 2019 an in-person reunion will be held for a GW graduating class.

"Reunions, just for our class, were held for our 10th and 20th years since graduation," David Denny, a reunion committee member, told the Register & Bee this week.

There was a multi-class reunion about three years ago, but Denny said "That just wasn’t the same as having a reunion dedicated to just our class."

Only six members of the class of 1972 went to that particular gathering.

"The 50th reunion will be very special as our class has not been together for 30 years," Peggy Koppel, another reunion committee member, said.

Comprised of 610 students, the class of 1972 was the largest to graduate from GW in its history, Denny and Koppel both noted.

One reason for the large class size was the combining of Langston and George Washington high schools into one during the time of integration.

"Suddenly, we all experienced the challenge of forming a new identity, from changing the school colors and mascot to trying to navigate the national issues of race on a local scale and to just try to understand where we fit in," Denny said. "I can’t say we accomplished fully harmonious relations in those four years, but we do feel very strongly that we did create a feeling of a new identity as a classmates in the GWHS class of 1972."

Another issue hung over the four years of high school for the graduating class: The war Vietnam. Many of the men — at some point — received draft cards.

"It was the focus of a lot of discussion and angst," Denny said.

For his senior year, Denny worked after school at a cafeteria for a local college. He remembered that one of his co-workers ended up going to Canada "as many young men did who did not want to serve for whatever reasons," he said.

Beyond social turmoil, there were many bright sides.

For Denny, one was when they got the class together for a group picture at the stadium.

"Having the Class of 1972 all gathered in one place, without any other students, made a huge impression on me, not only for the size of the class but for its great diversity represented," he said. "It made me wonder if, when and how we might ever see each other again as we dispersed upon graduation."

Wanting to recapture that feeling, that's one of the reasons he's looking forward to the 50th reunion scheduled for Oct. 21-22.

The first day — Friday, Oct. 21 — will feature an informal gathering at 2 Witches Winery & Brewing Company to kick off the weekend.

"Saturday is the heart of the reunion," Koppel said.

But they won't just be waxing nostalgic, they'll also be enjoying "many of the great assets that have developed" in Danville in the last five decades.

Some of those include a bike ride along the Riverwalk Trail, playing golf, guided tours of Millionaire’s Row and Historic Holbrook Street, along with the traditional "walk down memory lane with a tour of GWHS."

The major event will be at the Danville Golf Club with a happy hour, then dining and dancing.

"We also hope to have some of our teachers from our time at GWHS to join us for the evening," Koppel said. "They inspired us and helped forge us into who we have become over these 50 years."

To learn more about the reunion, visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/groups/295780179095785 or email GWHS5072@gmail.com.