Get ready to scoot around Danville; company set to bring electric stand-up devices

Residents and visitors to Danville soon will be able to zip around on rented electric scooters.

Bird, an electric-vehicle sharing company, is bringing about 20-30 stand-up scooters to Danville by the end of this month or early February, said Michael Ellis, a company spokesman. That number will increase to 50.

"We will be operating a fleet size of 50, but you can expect to see anywhere between 20-30 as we initially get started," Ellis told the Danville Register & Bee via email Monday.

They will be located throughout Danville, with most near the downtown area, Ellis said.

Cost of renting the vehicles will be $1 to begin, with a per-minute charge after starting. Most rides will cost between $5 and $7, Ellis said.

Offering the scooters will help reduce carbon emissions and ease traffic congestion, he said.

"The scooters also provide a safe way to get around the pandemic and offer residents without cars another transportation option," Ellis said.

The vehicles can be used on roads and in bike lanes and have a maximum speed of 15 miles per hour.

Bird is offering the scooters at no cost to the city, Ellis said.

A percentage of the ride's price will go to the city into a public works fund to offset costs incurred by removal of any scooters that may be left in the right-of-way, said Assistant City Attorney Ryan Dodson.

"The costs would be covered by that fund," Dodson said. "We're not anticipating losing anything on this."

The company is offering the scooters through a right-of-way use agreement with the city, and will have a representative living in Danville, Dodson said.

"We're hopeful this will be another business that is successful in the city," he said.

To use the scooters, users will download the Bird app, find and scan a Bird vehicle, ride the scooter and them lock up the Bird to end the ride.

"Bird is a clean, convenient, affordable, car-reducing alternative to make cities more enjoyable," according to the company's website.

Scooters must be parked out of the way of pedestrians and never blocking driveways. Riders must be at least 18 to access the scooters, must obey the standard rules of the road and are encouraged to wear a helmet, Ellis said.

