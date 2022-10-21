God’s Storehouse, Commonwealth Document Management to host annual Shred Out Hunger

What does that can of green beans in your kitchen cupboard and a box of 10-year-old bank statements in your attic have in common?

Surprisingly, they can both help feed the hungry in the Dan River Region.

Again this year, God’s Storehouse and Commonwealth Document Management are collaborating to Shred Out Hunger in the area. For five items of non-perishable food or a monetary donation, community members can have a whole box of documents shredded in the Shred Out Hunger event.

From 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 5, community members are invited to bring their non-perishable food items or monetary donations and documents to be shredded to God’s Storehouse, located at 750 Memorial Drive in Danville. Signs will be posted as to where to drop off donations and documents. Donors may comfortably remain in their cars as volunteers collect their items.

“Our food donations start to dwindle this time of the year,” said Karen Harris, executive director of God’s Storehouse. “We need help from the community to stock our shelves especially with holiday food items so that we can provide for those in need. This annual event offers an opportunity to donate food and to shred unneeded documents.”

God’s Storehouse is a nonprofit food pantry, founded in 1987 by a group of faith community leaders and local pastors. God’s Storehouse continues to be supported by more than 150 faith communities and numerous individuals, organizations and businesses. Its mission is to collaborate with the local faith-based community to collect food, distribute food resources to those in need and promote nutrition in Danville and Pittsylvania County.

All proceeds benefit God’s Storehouse and the thousands of families served through this food pantry each year. For more information, call God’s Storehouse at 434-793-3663, email godsstorehouse@comcast.net or visit www.godsstorehouse.org.