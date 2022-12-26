God’s Storehouse seeks new volunteers to help at Danville food pantry in 2023

The new year brings new opportunities to volunteer at God’s Storehouse, the nonprofit local food pantry that provides food for thousands of people in the community.

The organization has served individuals and families since 1987.

“We could not do the important work we do in the community without our wonderful volunteers. We are grateful for each one of them and the love and generosity they show to the people we serve,” said Karen Harris, executive director of God’s Storehouse. “But we constantly need more volunteers as our programs expand and our needs increase.”

Rachel McKinney, the assistant director, oversees the volunteers and the Malcolm Huckabee Backpacks Program.

“As 2023 approaches, I suspect the volunteer situation to be similar to 2022, which was an uphill battle. But as most people are at the beginning of a new year, I am optimistic. Our hours of distribution, while I feel are best for our recipients, are difficult for volunteers. We cannot capture anyone that is a student or working a traditional schedule,” said McKinney.

“Therefore, most of our volunteers are retirees. We have the greatest volunteers in the world in my opinion, and we just wish we could clone them.”

Types of jobs

The volunteer jobs are varied and are suited to the abilities of the volunteers, many of whom are retired. There are jobs behind a desk and behind the counter of food distribution. Volunteers also help sort food in the warehouse, help with fundraisers, serve on committees, work at a computer and collect donations of food.

“Right now, we need the most help in distribution, van drivers for donation pick-ups and warehouse workers,” said McKinney. “Distribution means giving the product to the recipient. You put the box of food, produce, bread, dessert and meat in their shopping cart. Van drivers are needed to serve as substitutes for our regular drivers. They would ride along with a driver and learn the routes and we would call them in as needed. Warehouse workers include sorting canned foods and produce, stocking the lines, assembling and taping cardboard boxes, etc.”

Most of the distribution roles do require pushing, pulling and standing. The age limit is 12 with a guardian and 14 and up without a guardian.

The hours God’s Storehouse is open for food distribution is Tuesday and Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Thursdays 1 to 5 p.m. Volunteers can work the entire time or any part of it they want.

Volunteers speak

Many of the volunteers have been with the organization for many years. Some have left for other demands in life and then returned to volunteer again.

Ann Garbett, retired Averett University English professor, has been volunteering for God’s Storehouse for more than 10 years. Her job is to check the customers in so that they are set up to get food.

“I love it,” she said. “I had a good friend, now deceased, who did it and enjoyed it. I said when I retire, I would do this. I like the people I work with — they are a lovely group. I love the customers too. Some of them I’ve known for many years, and I consider them friends.”

Joan John, who retired from teaching in New York, is volunteering now for her second time.

“I’ve been here this time for the last three months. Before that I was here for four years. I had to come back — it’s so sweet!” she said.

She greets people and directs them where to go and helps sort food in the warehouse.

Jimmie Tickle, a retired assistant vice president of workforce services at Danville Community College, began volunteering in 2021 then worked as the interim warehouse manager and is now back to volunteer.

“I like giving back to the community and those in need,” he said. “Since my retirement I needed to fill in the gaps and help people. This is the perfect way. It’s very rewarding, and everything you do helps the less fortunate in the community.”

How to volunteer

The process to volunteer includes meeting with McKinney, getting a tour, filling out an easy one-page application, signing a release form and then onboarding, or learning about the various jobs available.

“’Onboarding’ is typically done in combination with a seasoned volunteer and me. I try to allow the volunteer to find their ‘home’ if possible. If I have specific roles that need to be filled, I will let them know,” she said. “But I like for the volunteer to be in the right place. This is really important to me and positively affects retention.”

By the numbers

In the month of November, 98 regular volunteers clocked 1,700 hours at God’s Storehouse. Twenty-one community service volunteers worked 276 hours, and 12 groups volunteered.

The number of households served by God’s Storehouse in November totaled 1,466, and 315 students in various Danville public schools received weekend meals through the Malcolm Huckabee Backpacks Program.

During November of 2022 more than a million pounds of food were received, and 1.5 million pounds were distributed. In November the God’s Storehouse vans and truck traveled 1,564 miles to pick up and distribute food.

If you are interested in volunteering or need community service for scholarships, email McKinney at rachel@godsstorehouse.org.

For more information on God’s Storehouse, go to www.godsstorehouse.org or call 434-793-3663.