God's Pit Crew heading to Charlotte Court House after area receives nearly 1 inch of ice

God's Pit Crew is dispatching a crew to Charlotte Court House, an area devastated by this weekend's storm with nearly 1 inch of ice.

Volunteers will leave Tuesday heading to the area to start cutting fallen trees and removing debris, a news release stated.

Chris Chiles, immediate response coordinator for God’s Pit Crew has been on the ground assessing the needs.

“I met with the emergency response manager and administrator for the county and they say that thousands of trees are down in the area, and power won’t be restored for weeks," Chiles said."

Members of the Danville-based relief organization also worked this weekend helping Dan River Region neighbors clean up after the ice storm downed trees in the area.

In addition to sending the team of volunteers, water and other supplies were sent to Charlotte Court House to aid those without power.

To learn more or donate, visit godspitcrew.org.