God's Pit Crew heads to Buchanan County to help after devastating floods

God’s Pit Crew — a Danville-based disaster relief organization — is deploying volunteers and staff members to Buchanan County in southwest Virginia after dramatic flooding hit the area Tuesday night.

A deluge of rain created heavy flooding that destroyed homes, caused landslides and blocked roads.

“Our hearts go out to those impacted by these terrible floods," God’s Pit Crew COO Brandon Nuckles said in a statement. "There is so much destruction and many people need help."

A team was expected to travel to the area and stay through Tuesday to help survivors. Members will do things like cut trees, remove debris and "muck out and dry flooded homes," a release stated.

"We are praying for them and are grateful to be able to respond with trained volunteers and supplies to serve them in their time of need," Nuckles said.

God's Pit Crew also plans to send a tractor-trailer load of emergency supplies along with the group's signature Blessing Buckets which contain food, personal and hygiene items, and a Bible.

This comes on top of continuing efforts to help elsewhere in the country. Volunteers recently rebuilt two homes for Kentucky families impacted by deadly tornadoes in December.

Three more homes are expected to be constructed next month in Kentucky and Tennessee. Also, God's Pit Crew provided a new mobile home for a Pembroke, Georgia, family following a tornado there in April. The organization reported "the family’s mobile home rolled with them inside," but everyone recovered with only minor injuries.