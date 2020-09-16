 Skip to main content
God's Pit Crew seeks donations for Hurricane Sally victims
After sending supplies to victims of raging wildfires in Oregon, God's Pit Crew is turing attentions to Hurricane Sally.

Since late August, the Danville-based nonprofit disaster relief organization has sent a total of 5,371 of its signature Blessing Buckets to fire victims as well as those reeling from the impact of Hurricane Laura along the Gulf Coast, according to a news release.

The Blessing Buckets contain essential items like toilet paper, snacks, bottled water and soap, and are distributed to those facing disasters.

However, now with devastation in the wake of Hurricane Sally that delivered a drenching deluge along the Florida-Alabama line, the Danville group is quickly depleting its bucket supply.

The organization is looking for monetary donations to buy supplies needed. To donate, visit godspitcrew.org.

God's Pit Crew is also accepting donations locally at it's distribution center at 132 Parkland Drive in Danville. That center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday. To donate water, visit 145 Brentwood Drive in Danville.

DRP Performance at 5784 Virginia Ave. in Bassett also is accepting donations. That's open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. To donate, ring the doorbell at the main entrance.

