Good Samaritan alerts family to Axton house fire and helps rescue two dogs

“She saved the day here. She kept her composure. She called 9-1-1 while making sure the dogs were out,” Leach said of her niece. “She did all of that by herself with just a stranger who was nice enough to say, ‘Hey, it looks like that place is on fire.’”

The man hung around long enough to see the fire be put out and meet the family, but he left without anybody learning his name.

“He took off so quickly,” Leach said. “I gave him a hug and thanked him.”

Morgan, a Tunstall High School student, was only home alone because it was a virtual learning day for her. She was exhausted after a long night and morning of delivering the Martinsville Bulletin with her 18-year-old sister Kaitlyn, only for the Malibu to break down with one box of papers left.

Her parents retrieved the sisters and towed the car back home. Morgan had gone nearly a full day without sleep and was looking forward to some much-needed shut-eye.

The fire disrupted those plans, but she, too, was grateful for the man whose name she doesn’t know for being kind enough to stop and try to help.