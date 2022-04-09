'Goodbye, I love you.' Widow remembers 26-year-old husband who died following Danville motorcycle wreck

When Taylor Herndon glanced in her rearview mirror at her husband riding his motorcycle behind her vehicle on Franklin Turnpike on April 2, he looked so peaceful.

She was about 50 feet ahead of him.

But just 15 seconds later when she looked back at him again, tragedy struck, shattering that tranquility.

"Something told me to look up and we saw him on the ground," Taylor recalled Friday morning.

A car making a left turn into the parking lot at Shadowwood Mart pulled out in front of Taylor's husband, 26-year-old Tyler Herndon. To avoid hitting the car, Tyler tilted his bike and laid it down to the right, rolling underneath the car. The vehicle drove over Tyler, but did not hit him, Taylor said.

"Tyler went underneath the front of the car and somehow, the car did not run over him," she said. "It did not touch him."

They and their three daughters had just left their 4-year-old daughter's T-ball practice at Twin Springs Elementary School. They were heading to Old Dutch Supermarket at West Main Street to pick up some steaks.

"The last thing we said to each other, we said, 'Goodbye, I love you,'" Taylor said. "He said, 'See you there,' and I said, 'I'll see you there.'"

The driver of the vehicle, a black, four-door 2012-16 Buick Verano with tinted windows, has not been found or identified, but authorities have located the vehicle. The vehicle entered the Shadowwood parking lot, left, and headed toward Piney Forest Road after the wreck, she said.

Since the incident, the Danville Police Department has been inundated with calls and tips about the wreck, said department spokesman Capt. Steve Richardson.

"The tips and responses have been overwhelming," Richardson said Friday. "It's been an unbelievable amount of public support."

More than 100 calls and tips regarding the wreck and the vehicle have poured into the department, he said.

"We're still working on determining how the accident happened," Richardson said, adding that the department is looking for witnesses. "The biggest thing is to determine what's accurate and what's not."

Every tip is being considered and examined, he said.

"It takes a lot of work," Richardson said. "You have to vet those tips. Investigators have been very, very busy doing that."

So far, the department is viewing the case as a potential hit-and-run and traffic accident, he said.

The incident happened at 3:42 p.m. April 2, and Tyler Herndon was declared dead by doctors at 12:31 p.m. Tuesday, Taylor Herndon said, adding that she believes he died at the scene of the wreck.

Tyler, who Taylor described as selfless, was an organ donor, she said, adding that the boyfriend of a woman who helped out at the scene of the wreck has already received one of his kidneys, she said.

Tyler also was able to donate his heart, liver, pancreas and his other kidney.

As a husband and father, he looked out for his family and was always concerned about something bad happening to Taylor whenever she went anywhere.

Taylor's own father, who also rode motorcycles, was in a bad motorcycle wreck before she was born, she recalled. He would caution Tyler about the perils of traffic,.

"He would warn him [Tyler], 'It's the other person you have to look out for,'" Taylor said.

Immediately following the wreck, Taylor drove up next to her husband, dashed out of her car to him and started hitting his chest. He was lying in the middle of the parking-lot entrance to Shadowwood Mart.

"I just kept yelling at him, I just kept yelling, 'Tyler! Tyler!,'" she said.

The couple, who had been married since Feb. 1, 2019, met through mutual friends in October 2013, when she was 17 and Tyler was 18.

"I was just starting my senior year of high school," she recalled. "Some friends of mine and I needed a ride to a party."

Tyler came to pick them up in his Ford Ranger pick-up truck and he picked Taylor to ride in front with him, she said.

"I clicked with him," Taylor said. "We talked every day from then on."

They began dating the following November and would have three daughters together, Addyson, 5; Makenzie, 4; and Layla, 2.

Tyler dreamed of growing and dispensing medical and recreational cannabis, Taylor said.

"He wanted to have his own medical marijuana dispensary, warehouse, brand," she said. "He wanted to go big."

Taylor and her late husband's younger brother plan to make that dream happen.

"I have to keep that going for him," she said.

As to who left the scene of the wreck, the police department has been answering Taylor's questions about the incident, but will not provide details, she said.

"They don't want to give me false hope," Taylor said.

An investigator has been inspecting leads on vehicles one-by-one, she said.

"They are on top of it," she said.

None