The city of Danville has been approved for $79 million in state funding for road improvement projects over the coming decade.

The Virginia Commonwealth Transportation Board voted to approve statewide SMART SCALE recommendations, which included Danville’s projects, during its meeting May 24, said city engineer and assistant public works director Brian Dunevant.

No city money will go toward any of the four projects, Dunevant said.

“All project funding was included in the project applications,” he said. “No city funds were obligated.”

The city submitted applications for the projects to the Virginia Department of Transportation last August.

Dunevant said he expects engineering to start in late 2025 or early 2026, with construction completed on all of them by the early 2030s.

“Traffic lanes will be restricted during construction so that the work can be done safely and efficiently,” he said.

The planned projects include pedestrian improvements, including sidewalks, along Piedmont Drive from Lowes Drive to Mount Cross Road as well as Mount Cross Road from north of the Piedmont Drive and Mount Cross Road intersection to Piedmont Drive, Dunevant said.

It also includes crosswalks at the Mount Cross Road and Piedmont Drive intersection, he said.

That project is expected include a total of about a mile of new sidewalks and crosswalks and cost about $6.6 million.

Improvements to Piney Forest Road would include a raised median, with intermittent left turn lanes, from Nor-Dan Drive to Beavers Mill Road/Wendell Scott Drive. That project would cover almost a mile and cost about $22 million.

Also, about 1.2 miles of sidewalks, crosswalks and median and crossover improvements are planned along Riverside Drive from Arnett Boulevard to Main Street and from Audubon Drive to Arnett Boulevard. Total costs for those two projects are estimated to be about $50 million.

The city pursued the Piney Forest Road and Riverside Drive projects following safety studies initiated by the Danville Metropolitan Planning Organization and supported by VDOT, the city of Danville and Pittsylvania County, Dunevant said.

Danville had previously applied for funding for the Riverside and Piedmont drive projects, but those proposals did not score high enough to receive SMART SCALE money, he said.

“SMART SCALE scoring is based on an objective, outcome-based process,” Dunevant said. “Projects are required to meet one or more of Virginia’s transportation needs as identified in Virginia’s Transportation Plan. VTrans.”

SMART SCALE “is about picking the right transportation projects for funding and ensuring the best use of limited tax dollars,” according to the VDOT website.