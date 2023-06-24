After receiving animal complaints near the West Main Street area, the Danville Police Department last week took to the streets to explain the pet laws.

Members of the Danville Police Department conducted the community walk in the vicinity of Westhampton Avenue on June 16.

“We received a couple of complaints in the area for Westhampton and Stratford ... so we’re just walking through the area today educating people in the neighborhood about a few laws we have in the city of Danville,” Ashley Crowder, an animal control officer for Danville, said June 16.

“One of the big ones I want to hit on is the leash law,” she explained in a video posted on the police department’s Facebook page.

Anyone who has an animal outside must keep it on a leash and be accompanied by an adult.

The city also has what police refer to as a “strict tethering law.” That means dogs aren’t allowed to tethered outside when the temperature is below 32 degrees or higher than 85, according to a news release. Also when there are weather advisories in place, dogs are not allowed to be on a fixed point.

In general, dogs aren’t allowed to be tethered for more than two hours per day.

Any canine injured, under 4 months of age and females in heat aren’t allowed to be tethered either.

“Another big one is pet waste,” Crowder explained of the complaints from neighbors.

If an animal leaves waste on either public or private property, the owner must clean it up or face potential charges.

Animal control will provide “poop bags” if anyone needs them.

“We just wanted to get ahead of it and let people know,” Danville Police Department spokesperson Matt Bell said.

Animal control has brochures available that outline the rules for pets in the city.

“We want to help you guys out the best we can,” Crowder said.