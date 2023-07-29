In December 2021 Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office investigator Devin Taylor had been working a double-homicide case for five days, getting by on about two hours of sleep per night.

He was in Lynchburg at an offsite office when he got up to go to the restroom.

“I was really dizzy, my ears started ringing,” recalled Taylor, 48, who is also an EMT. “That’s when I knew then I was getting ready to have a stroke.”

He also temporarily lost his ability to speak.

His co-workers sent him home. Taylor drove himself there.

“When I got home, my wife was waiting for me,” said Taylor, who lives in Gretna.

She asked him questions, but Taylor couldn’t get his words out.

“I could hear her, but I couldn’t answer her,” he said.

Taylor was “out of it” and tried to sleep it off, but when he got up, he couldn’t even carry himself across the room.

“I had my daughter drive me to the emergency room,” Taylor said.

They went to Carilion Clinic Family Medicine in Rocky Mount, but it was the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and there were no available beds. They went to Centra Gretna, where Taylor underwent a flurry of tests.

However, Taylor was told the closest available hospital bed was four hours away.

He was sent home and his family physician took over, who monitored Taylor, prescribing medication and rest while Taylor recovered at home.

“He literally saved my life,” Taylor said. “I credit him with saving my life.”

Taylor had also suffered a mild heart attack.

In February 2022, he returned to work at the sheriff’s office. But the following October, when he was driving home from a trunk or treat event, he felt dizziness and a sharp pain in his forehead, “like somebody hit me with a ball peen hammer.”

It was a second stroke. This time, he temporarily lost his eyesight.

In the middle of November last year, Taylor went to his doctor regarding his medications. His blood pressure was dangerously high, so his doctor decided Taylor should take a leave from his job begin to seek treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder.

With his cardiovascular issues and the roughly half-dozen medications he is on he is in no condition to handle a firearm or perform other job-related duties, Taylor’s doctor determined.

He hasn’t worked since Nov. 16, and has had several heart-related scares including chest pains and struggles with high blood pressure.

“I’ve been back at least one time to the ER,” he said, adding that he has had medications adjusted.

To stay involved in the community, he volunteers with disaster-relief ministry.

“It’s something to keep my mind occupied,” he said. “It’s actually therapy in and of itself.”

But Taylor says the county has not compensated him for his medical leave.

On July 11, he filed a complaint against Pittsylvania County claiming he has been denied sick leave pay.

Taylor, who has worked for the sheriff’s office for 12 years, filed a warrant in debt against the county, seeking about $23,000. Included in that amount is 30 days of sick pay multiplied times three, as well as attorney fees, Taylor said.

Apart from the sick pay complaint, he says he and his wife have had to pay $30,000 in medical bills either out-of-pocket or through her insurance.

In a separate case, he is also seeking workers’ compensation.

He said he also plans to pursue legal action for additional unpaid sick time and medical bills.

County government officials would not comment on Taylor’s complaint.

“The county does not publicly comment on ongoing litigation matters, especially ones involving personnel,” County Attorney J. Vaden Hunt told the Danville Register & Bee on July 21.

Besides investigator, Taylor serves other roles with the sheriff’s office, including as a member of the hostage/crisis negotiations team. He is also appointed to the Virginia Department of Emergency Services as the sheriff’s office public information officer, and is a liaison officer to the Virginia State Police Fusion Center.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises anyone with the signs of a stroke, or anyone who observes those signs in another person, to immediately call 911.

Below are signs of stroke, according to the CDC:

Sudden numbness or weakness in the face, arm, or leg, especially on one side of the body.

Sudden confusion, trouble speaking, or difficulty understanding speech.

Sudden trouble seeing in one or both eyes.

Sudden trouble walking, dizziness, loss of balance or lack of coordination.

Sudden severe headache with no known cause.