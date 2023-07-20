Property owners are seeking special-use permits for Airbnbs all over the city.

Earlier this month, the Danville Planning Commission had seven requests on its monthly meeting agenda for special-use permits for short-term rentals. The commission will consider the same number of such proposals at its next meeting in August.

What is driving this trend in Danville? The upcoming Caesars Virginia casino project expected to open in late 2024 — including the temporary Danville Casino that opened in May — is playing a role, said James Buckner, Realtor with Wilkins & Co. Realtors and a Danville city council member.

“There is a ton of folks coming to the city,” Buckner said. “When local residents see an opportunity to cash in on it, it makes sense to do it.”

Rick Barker, owner of Vantage Art Flats Airbnb project that includes nine suites on Craghead Street, said, “The Airbnb phenomenon most certainly brings opportunity to some markets, both for property owners and travelers.”

According to Airbnb’s website, “more guests are traveling on Airbnb than ever before.”

Bookings grew by 19% in the first quarter of this year compared to a year ago. Revenue increased 20% to $1.8 billion. The company had more 120 million nights booked around the world, according to the Airbnb web site.

“Even with continued macroeconomic uncertainties, we have seen our highest number of active bookers, demonstrating both loyalty form our returning guests and a growing base of first-time bookers,” according to the company’s web site. “Our current backlog of nights is approximately 25% stronger than a year ago.”

However, the company expected fewer bookings and lower average daily rates in the second quarter of this year compared to a year ago, Reuters reported in May.

U.S. travel companies, which have benefited from higher prices and hybrid work, are moderating their outlook for 2023 as pre-pandemic travel patterns return and consumers seek cheaper accommodation amid high inflation and recession fears, Reuters reported.

As for Danville, “there are more people interested in our community,” said Danville City Manager Ken Larking. “They want to look at options that include hotels and Airbnbs.”

There are 26 Airbnbs registered with the city’s commissioner of revenue office, said Jimmy Gillie, Danville’s commissioner of revenue. But there are likely many more, he added.

“We’re working with zoning [office] to locate the ones we don’t have,” Gillie told the Danville Register & Bee on Tuesday.

Just like any other business, Airbnbs must get a zoning clearance and register with Gillie’s office for tax-collection purposes. The establishments collect lodging taxes.

The city of Danville recently updated its code to better enable the city to collect those taxes from companies such as Airbnb.

Locations of those Airbnb projects seeking special-use permits “are scattered throughout the city,” said Danville Planning Director Renee Burton.

During the planning commission’s meeting July 10, commission members considered seven applications, recommending approval for six and tabling one for later consideration.

Planners narrowly voted to recommend, by a 3-2 vote, approval of a special-use permit for an Airbnb at 162 College Ave., after residents pointed out challenges they face parking on a narrow street and the different sets of people coming in and out of the property.

Danville City Council ultimately decides whether to approve those special-use permits.

Barker, whose Airbnb project is located in a commercial district in the River District, said short-term rentals can pose problems in residential areas.

“If not properly managed and regulated, they can have unintended negative impacts within neighborhoods,” Barker said. “Airbnb began by making available for rent a space, bedroom, basement or mother-in-law suite. Now that the platform is used to rent entire houses, it takes on a different meaning. Some streets are not prepared for the density and parking required to support overnight lodging.”

But it’s that familiar neighborhood feel that travelers like about Airbnbs, Buckner pointed out.

“Some folks would rather stay in something that reminds them of home,” Buckner said.

Rusty Lovell, who rents out his Howeland Circle home as an Airbnb, opened up his property to guests because he enjoys lodging in those establishments when he travels.

“I had a really good experience as a guest in many Airbnbs when I travel, so I wanted to pay it forward, so to speak, and share our great community of Danville with families that are coming into town that want to experience Danville maybe in a little bit different way than renting a hotel room,” he said.

Also, he enjoys the interaction with the owners and neighbors when he stays in Airbnbs.

“It’s a good experience to get to know the community where you’re staying,” Lovell said during an interview in front of his Airbnb.

The home he rents out is too big for him to occupy alone, he said.

In addition, using it as an Airbnb — as opposed to a long-term rental — forces him to keep the property well maintained for rotating sets of guests, Lovell said. His Airbnb brings in professionals during the week and families on the weekends.

With Airbnb, owners post online reviews of guests, who in turn post reviews of the properties, he pointed out.

“That’s a good checks-and-balances system,” Lovell said, adding that he imposes quiet time for guests after 10 p.m.

As for the approval process for Airbnbs, the planning commission is normally not as swayed by public opposition to a proposal. It’s more concerned with the legal aspects of a project, said Steve Petrick, a retired real estate appraiser who chairs the commission.

“If it’s legally feasible, then that sways us more than public opinion,” Petrick said. “We leave it to City Council, who’s voted in by the public.”

Airbnbs are a revenue stream for some people, he added.

But they can contribute to housing shortages, which Danville is facing, when homes that could be purchased or rented for long-term occupancy are taken out of that housing market.

“Airbnbs can displace traditional home renters, creating a housing shortage for those with modest incomes,” Barker said.

Buckner pointed out that offering an Airbnb for $110 a night would more tempting and lucrative than renting the property out for $750 a month.

But Lovell said he is making only slightly more per month than he would if he were renting his home long-term. There are cleaning costs after every guest leaves, payments to his property manager and to Airbnb, as well as maintenance.

“It’s cleaned every three or four days,” he said.

As for how well his Airbnb is performing, he has had it rented out about 75% of the time since opening it up in May, he said.

Barker said he has been pleased with Vantage Art Flat’s occupancy rate since it opened in March.

“We have garnered a 5-star rating and soon hope to be declared a Super Host,” Barker said. “Beyond overnight lodging, Vantage strives to offer our guests a local art and history experience, within walking distance to all of the River District assets.”