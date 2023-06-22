Danville City Council approved its proposed $325.1 million 2023-24 budget during its regular meeting Tuesday night.

The vote for the budget that includes about $12.1 million in expected revenues from Caesars Virginia was unanimous, with all nine council members giving the go-ahead.

Councilmen said the budget processes in recent years have been smoother than in the past.

“It’s just gotten much easier, much sweeter the last few years,” said Vice Mayor Gary Miller.

Sherman Saunders praised skills of the city manager and city staff.

“Our city manager has kept us informed,” Saunders said. referring to the budget process.

For first time in the city’s history, starting pay for municipal employees is at 100% of market, said City Councilman Lee Vogler.

“This was a great achievement in this budget process,” Vogler said. The city also projects increased revenues from real estate, meals, personal property, lodging and sales taxes, for a total of about $3.6 million in anticipated additional tax revenue.

Most of the $12.1 million from Caesars revenues to the city will likely go toward a variety of programs and initiatives recommended for investments by a committee, the Investing in Danville Committee, set up to help determine what to do with that money.

The anticipated $12.1 million includes $8 million in state-collected gaming-tax revenue from the temporary casino that opened May 15. The city expects about $5 million of that in local supplemental payment form Caesars as part of its agreement with the city.

Several targets for spending recommended by the 2020 Investing in Danville Committee include:

About $2.8 million for economic development initiatives;

About $2.5 million for Danville Public Schools to pay for new positions and maintain low classroom sizes;

$845,000 for lease and debt payments associated with the new Danville Police Department headquarters;

$800,000 for blight removal;

$566,240 for the city’s tourism marketing program;

$467,250 for gang prevention efforts, which were previously funded mostly with state grant money;

$251,850 for the summer internship program;

$105,000 to complete the Plan Danville comprehensive plan; and

$96,900 to pay for two maintenance code inspectors needed for implementation of two more rental inspection districts in the city.

The 2023-24 fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30, 2024.

Included in the overall budget is about $139.7 million in the general fund, which covers the city’s operations. That amount is about $17.1 million more than the current adopted general fund budget of $122.5 million.

Employee-related increases proposed include an average 3% pay-for-performance raise for each city worker, for a total of about $1.5 million; an additional $717,840 to pay for a full year of the cost of the state’s minimum-wage increase, which was only funded for half of the current fiscal year; $2.8 million to implement recommendations from a pay study; and $1.5 million for increased health care costs.

Other items included in the budget are more than $5 million in improvements to Danville Regional Airport, with more than $4 million paid with state and federal grants; and more than $4.4 million for economic development projects and initiatives, such as grant programs, already-approved incentives, and investments in sites and buildings.

There is also $2 million for the first phase of a splash pad for Ballou Park Recreation Center; $905,000 for neighborhood revitalization efforts; and $625,000 for Riverwalk Trail improvements.

The budget includes about $25.3 million toward Danville Public Schools, a total increase of about $500,000 the previous year.

In other matters, council approved several incentives for developers, homebuyers and renters.

One item approved changes to the real estate tax abatement program that promotes redevelopment in historic districts. The investment incentive is available for rehabilitation of residential, commercial, industrial, hotel and motel structures.

Council’s vote added mixed-use, multi-family commercial developments as projects that could be eligible for real-estate tax relief.

Another agenda item approved included an ordinance creating a down payment assistance program for up to $5,000 for qualified applicants to move into a new home.

Others included a rental deposit assistance program for up to $500 to help applicants move into a new apartment or rental unit, and a first-time homebuyers fix-up fund.

The fix-up fund would authorize up to $5,000 for construction costs to pay a contractor to complete needed repairs so the property can pass inspection to meet federal subsidized loan criteria.