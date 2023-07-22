A bridge replacement on Cobbs Knob Road in Pittsylvania County will cause delays for motorists starting Aug. 14.

Cobbs Knob Road will be closed to through traffic from Cascade Road to the intersection of Gerlene Lane through Oct. 6.

The Virginia Department of Transportation will provide signs for the closure and detour. The detour will use Cascade Road crossing into Henry County to Axton Road and Loblolly Drive crossing back into Pittsylvania County on Loblolly Drive and back to Cobbs Knob Road.