RINGGOLD — The Danville-Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce on Monday hosted the first of four forums for candidates running for office in the county.

Monday’s rather quick session allowed candidates for the Dan River district seat on the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors and contenders for the clerk of court position three minutes to speak before an audience.

Hopefuls have until early October to answer questions posed by the public. Those answers will be sent to members of the media.

The other forums, all from 6 to 8 p.m., are scheduled Monday at Gretna High School, Sept. 25 at Tunstall High School and Oct. 2 at Chatham High School.

Nancy Eanes, who currently represents the Dan River district, is facing a challenge from Eddie Hite Jr.

Eanes was appointed in June after Tim Chester stepped down.

Citing health issues, Chesher submitted his resignation April 20. During a board of supervisors meeting just two days before, Chesher disclosed that his cancer — a diagnosis he dealt with last year — had resurfaced.

November’s special election will fill Chesher’s term that last through 2025.

Supervisors

Eanes was the first to step to the podium to speak, and with the backdrop of a day of tragedy, she vowed to “never forget 9/11.”

The incumbent said she’s lived in Pittsylvania County her entire life and even graduated from Dan River High School, the very spot the forum was hosted.

She touted working and training with “great leaders,” including her time at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research, which represented a large chunk of her education career.

Eanes, the current chair of the department of social services board, is in her fourth year of driving a school bus for the county. That’s something she started when COVID-19 begin to subside and the need for school bus drivers grew.

“As you can see, I’ve been part of several different departments in Pittsylvania County,” she said, noting she would listen to the concerns of residents.

“I will try to protect you, and your children, and your family, from the evils we face in this world,” she said. “I will be the supervisor who will be listening and supporting you.”

Hite then took his turn starting by saying he’s lived his whole life in the Dan River district.

With economic development as a focus, Hite said he’s served 10 years on the Pittsylvania County Industrial Development Authority, with almost eight of those years as chair.

When he took over as treasurer of the IDA, he noted the group didn’t get along with the board of supervisors.

“I make the statement that we were going to start working together,” he explained. He initiated meetings and continued to grow the relationship.

“I want to continue to work toward economic development,” he said. “We’ve got to get jobs.”

He said his sister, brother and daughter have all left the region for higher paying positions elsewhere.

He also said the school system is “great” in Pittsylvania County.

“We need to keep that up, keep supporting our teachers,” he said.

Rounding out his points, he said public safety is another priority in his campaign, acknowledging it’s going to be a “huge challenge.”

Supervisors need to work together to move the county forward, Hite shared.

“This county should be the one county when they look at Virginia they want to come to,” he said. “With your support we can do that.”

Clerk of court

Pittsylvania County voters have a record number of candidates to pick when it comes to clerk of court. The six hopefuls are Karen Dixon, “Angie” Reece Harris, Heidi Jones, Seth Scarce, Jarrett Stone and Jennifer Wyatt.

The candidates also were given three minutes to speak Monday and will return for the other three forums throughout the county.

Harris said she was the GOP-nominated candidate for the position. She’s worked in the county circuit court for 15 years and previously worked in the Danville Circuit Court. “It’s been 30 years, guys.” She said if elected, she could “hit the ground running with my 30 years of experience.”

Jones is in her eighth year as deputy clerk in the office, having been trained by some workers with more than 20 years of experience. She said she attended classes for the Virginia Judicial System to get a better grasp of codes. She said if elected, she would like to continue with the preservation of historic records by digitalizing them. “I have a passion for service,” she said.

Stone, a lifelong resident of the county who lives in Callands, said voters have a “wonderful group of people” to choose from for clerk. He was a deputy for 20 years and is certified in courtroom security. “I have more years of service to Pittsylvania County than any of my opponents,” he said. He also said he’s been going door to door campainging because he wants to know “who I’m working for.”

Wyatt, currently employed with the Danville Sheriff’s Office, said she quickly rose through the ranks and is the re-entry program coordinator. She also referenced the historic day and said 9/11 was the reason she signed up for the Marines, where she served a tour of duty in Iraq. “I believe that being elected by the people to serve the people is one of the greatest honors,” she said.

Dixon, who said she’s gained 34 years of experience in several positions, works for the court service unit. She started her judicial system career in Halifax County as a deputy clerk. When a job opened in Danville, she applied for a transfer. Then she moved to the county as an intake officer. Life then took her to Philadelphia, then back to Virginia in Harrisonburg. “I want you to know I am a people person, she said. “I never met a stranger.”

Scearce, who works in the sheriff’s office as an information technology technician, also grew up in the region and graduated from Tunstall High School with honors. He went to DCC then started working for BB&T. With 11 years of experience in IT, he said says he can help in growing in the digital age. Running as an independent, Scearce said “it’s important to let citizens know that I will help all who come through the doors.”