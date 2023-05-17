Heidi L. Jones announced her candidacy for the Pittsylvania County Clerk of Court in a statement to the Register & Bee.

For the past seven years, Jones has been deputy clerk. In that role, she learned “all the details of the clerk’s office operations,” she said in her statement.

Jones has been trained in the Virginia Judicial System on the operating systems and codes which govern the daily functions of the clerk’s office.

The candidate also notes she is “proficient in all the operating systems in the dlerk’s office.”

Jones, who has called Pittsylvania County home for more than 25 years, said she has “seen great advancements toward increasing technology to stream line the office functions,” during her time in the clerk’s office.

That includes reducing the paper files and making online records access easier.

Jones said she would like to continue with the preservation of records kept in the office.

The candidate has more than 40 years of customer service experience in roles including sales, corporate office management and as a deputy teasurer for the Pittsylvania County Treasurer’s Office before transitioning to the clerk’s office.

Jones holds an associate’s degree in business management from Danville Community College.

Jones touts her a lifetime history of service to country, community and to the people of Pittsylvania County.

After graduating high school, she served in the United States Army, according to her statement.

She said she has “always participated in local civic organizations and continues to volunteer her time to the community.”

Her community involvement includes organizations like March of Dimes, Chatham First, Revitalization for a Greater Gretna and Danville Professional Women’s Association.

Jones moved to the area to be near her mother, the Rev. Betty Marshall, and brother, Ronald Jones Jr. of R. E. Jones Masonry. Jones raised her three children in Pittsylvania County and now three of her six grandsons still reside in Pittsylvania County.

She said she “enjoys spending time with her grandsons, hiking with her friends and family and exploring the beautiful area we call home.”