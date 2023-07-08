An apartment complex project at Stewart Street could grow to a larger development. Danville’s city council approved the 6.59-acre, 162-unit project in April 2022, and the developers want to expand it to 195 units on a total of 9 acres. Also, the original proposal included six, three-story structures. The expanded project would entail 11 buildings. The Danville Planning Commission will consider whether to recommend approval of the proposal at its meeting Monday. The Danville City Council will decide whether the expansion can move forward. Keith Walden, along with his wife Elizabeth Walden and CWC Holdings LLC, Big Time Rentals LLC and Stewart Street Holdings LLC, intend for the project to meet the city’s housing needs. “Our family wants to be part of the housing solution in Danville, and we’ve been focused on Stewart Street for decades,” Walden said via email Thursday. “When the opportunities presented themselves for us to expand the footprint of the project, we didn’t hesitate.” The project, which the Waldens plan to complete by the second quarter of 2025, would attract a variety of renters. “We believe these apartments will attract a mix of young professionals and families, plus empty nesters who are looking to downsize,” Walden said. “The proximity to the hospital and Averett [University] makes this a perfect location for their employees, particularly the residents at the hospital.” He would not say how much rents will be for the units. “Rents will be determined closer to when the project opens, but we expect them to be in line with the current market prices in the River District,” he said. According to the initial proposal approved last year, the rental apartments would include one to three bedrooms, with rents at more than $1,000 a month. The apartment project would also include a clubhouse and pool for residents. As for the expansion, it would also increase the total number of parking spaces from 231 to 293, with nearly two spaces added for each new unit. Overall, the 293 spaces would provide 1.5 spaces for each unit in the project. In addition, there would be access for residents from both West Main and Watson streets, with gated access at Watson. In a letter to Danville Planning Director Renee Burton, the attorney acting on behalf of the Waldens and CWC pointed to a comprehensive housing study showing a need for additional housing units across all income levels in the city. Also, the Waldens were able to acquire all but one of the remaining parcels on Stewart Street along with parcels fronting neighboring Aiken Street, attorney Steven Gould, with SoVa Legal, wrote to Burton. “By virtue of these acquisitions, the Walden family has the opportunity to build further on the vision set forth in the 2022 proposal, which has the added benefit of allowing for greater progress toward meeting the demonstrated demand for housing in our community,” Gould wrote. The expanded project retains open space covering 34% of its total acreage, more than double that required by the city’s code, Gould wrote, adding that it also decreases the development’s density from 24.6 units per acre to 21.7 units per acre. “This reduction in density, combined with the addition of gated access to and from Watson Street, represents a good-faith effort by the Walden family to hear and act upon prior feedback from neighboring property owners with respect to the 2022 proposal,” Gould wrote. The city council approved the initial Stewart Street proposal in April 2022, following a tense public hearing. About a dozen residents spoke during the hearing, with most voicing support for the idea. Supporters pointed out needed housing for employees of industries coming to the Dan River Region, especially Danville. Others expressed concerns about increased traffic, noise, safety, population density and privacy issues they believe would arise as a result of the project. The council approved it by an 8-1 vote, with Councilman James Buckner voting against it because he wanted to know the results of a required traffic impact study before deciding whether to approve the project. Gould, in his letter to Burton, pointed out that CWC — with input from city staff — commissioned a traffic study as required by the city council. “The recommendations of the traffic study — which, importantly, did not call for installation of a traffic signal at the intersection of Stewart and West Main streets — were accepted by city staff,” Gould wrote. Steve Petrick, chairman of the planning commission, expressed support for the proposed expansion when contacted by the Register & Bee on Thursday. “I don’t have any issues with it,” Petrick said. “This is going to be a vast improvement for the area. Affordable housing is needed for the area. It’s just going to be a plus.” He also pointed out the access from both West Main and Watson as a positive part of the proposal.