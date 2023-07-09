The city of Danville is adding another position in its economic development and tourism office due to an increased workload.

City officials are looking to hire a real estate manager to oversee properties owned by the Danville Industrial Development Authority.

The newly created position is responsible for supporting economic development efforts by managing real estate transactions and projects, according to Danville’s job-listing page.

Responsibilities include overseeing the development and maintenance of industrial and commercial properties.

Annual pay for the position ranges from $65,447 to $85,000, depending upon experience.

City Manager Ken Larking said he and Corrie T. Bobe, director of economic development and tourism, decided the position was needed to meet the increased workload.

“We’ve had a significant increase in activity related to economic development over the past year,” Larking told the Danville Register & Bee. “We just didn’t have enough resources to handle the amount of work.”

Those job duties have so far been handled by Bobe and other officials in her office, Larking said.

“We felt it would be efficient to have someone with more expertise in those subject matters,” Larking said. “That would free up others in economic development to focus on other areas and responsibilities.”

Bobe agreed.

“With an increased number of real estate projects in the pipeline, and after reviewing the current capacity of the office, we have determined that there is a need to add a dedicated member of staff to oversee this area of responsibility,” she said.

The IDA has ownership in dozens of properties, including the former White Mill building where the Dan River Falls project is under way, the former Lou’s Antique Mall location, the Acree’s Garage building and others.

There are a lot of industries interested in investing in Danville, Larking said.

“We want to be able to provide them excellent customer service,” he said.

Larking hopes to fill the position in a couple of months. In addition, the city is looking to hire a project manager to replace Kelvin Perry, who was promoted to assistant director of economic development and tourism.

The salary range for the project manager slot is $65,447 to $80,000 per year. Its job duties include developing, managing and implementing economic development projects to attract industry, create better-paying jobs and increase the investment tax base, according to the city’s job-listing page.

The project manager also helps market Danville, reviews, analyzes and responds to industry prospect inquiries and helps and monitors development of industrial properties and redevelopment of historical properties in the River District, among other duties.

Another vacant position, marketing and communications coordinator, pays $43,297 to $52,000 per year. That person is responsible for writing and editing short- and long- form content using all available tools, technology, and methods to stimulate economic growth for the region, according to the city’s job-listing page.