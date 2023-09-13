It was a reminder to make sure the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 would not be forgotten.

Danville officials and first responders held a Sept. 11 Commemoration Ceremony on Monday morning for the National Day of Service and Remembrance outside the Danville Life Saving Crew Clayton Lester Crew Hall.

Robbie Woodall, chief of the Danville Life Saving Crew, pointed out the years that have passed since the attacks and the importance of making sure they are remembered.

“My son was only 3 years old when this happened,” Woodall said during his welcome speech. “So I think it’s our responsibility and our privilege to make sure that we educate the younger generation to understand the sacrifices that were given of the people that day and never forget what happened.”

U.S. Coast Guard Piper Tim Carpenter opened the event with a patriotic medley tribute and closed the ceremony with “Amazing Grace.”

Attendees observed a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. to acknowledge the moment when the first plane — American Airlines Flight 11 — crashed into one of the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City 22 years ago.

The Danville Fire Department performed a Toll of the Bells — four sets of five rings — following the tradition of the New York firefighters’ salute to fallen comrades.

A joint honor guard with the Danville Fire Department, Danville Police Police Department and the Danville Sheriff’s Office performed the posting of colors.

The George Washington High School marching band and choir also performed.

Danville Life Saving Crew Chaplain Odell Tate gave the invocation and Danville City Councilman Sherman Saunders led the Pledge of Allegiance.

“On that tragic day, we witnessed the unimaginable,” Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones said of the Sept. 11 attacks.

But there were also acts of courage and selflessness, Jones reminded everyone during his Call to Action speech.

“First responders rushed into danger without a moment’s hesitation,” Jones said, mentioning “acts of unspeakable bravery and heroism.”

Del. Danny Marshall, R-Danville, pointed out the unthinkable tragedy of victims delivering final words to loved ones over the phone.

“On that day, husbands, wives, fathers and mothers were telephoning [from] burning buildings and crashing planes to say goodbye.” Marshall said during his remarks. “Most victims did not get to say goodbye. Their families never saw them again.”

Nearly 3,000 people — 2,996 — died on Sept. 11, 2001, when radical Islamic terrorists crashed commercial airplanes into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. Another plane crashed into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, when passengers fought hijackers, preventing them from hitting their target.

“They were able to disrupt the flight,” Marshall said, adding that their act saved lives.

More than 400 responders also died that day, he added.

During his Call to Action speech, Jones said “it’s a call that challenges us to uphold the values that define us: resilience, compassion and unity.”

“Let us rise above the divisions and find common ground, recognizing that our diversity is a source of strength,” Jones said. “In a world marked by uncertainty, our call to action includes being informed, engaged citizens who actively participate in democracy.”

One of the best ways to honor those who sacrificed their lives on 9/11 is “to be the best citizens we can be,” Marshall said.

“In their honor, we should work to be citizens with courage and character who will uphold the values that we keep in our communities, our state and our nation,” Marshall said.

That also includes making sure such a tragedy is not repeated, Jones said.

“We must honor the memory of those we lost on that day by working diligently to prevent such horrors from happening again,” Jones said.