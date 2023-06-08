The city of Danville got the green light from City Council on Tuesday night to create an overlay along the West Main Street corridor from the North Carolina line that would establish guidelines for development along that road.

But the move, by an 8-1 vote, did not come without questions. One resident who lives along West Main Street expressed concerns about how the change would affect homeowners along the corridor.

“We, as residents, are very interested in knowing how this will impact our current homeownership, what regulations will be imposed, what barriers it may place that were not here before this West Main Street overlay was proposed,” Robin Crews told council during a public hearing on the matter.

The West Main Street Corridor Overlay is a development objective from the Schoolfield Master Plan, which was presented to Danville City Council on April 4.

It stretches from the North Carolina/Virginia border along West Main Street, north to the intersection at Rison and Broad streets.

The corridor includes each property along West Main Street with at least one property line adjacent to West Main Street.

The overlay will have its own set of rules for what kinds of development can occur in that area.

“The area along the West Main Street corridor has seen development and construction in the recent past, and is anticipated to receive more construction from the development of a Schoolfield Historic District in 2020 to the construction and grand opening of the Caesars Resort in 2024,” Danville planning director Renee Burton wrote in a letter to council. “The area is transforming into an area of new growth while maintaining pride and respect for its past.”

Some of the proposed rules include requirement of at least 15% open space for any new commercial or multi-family development and at least 50% of parking to be located behind the principal structure.

The overlay also prohibits nearly 20 types of businesses, such as adult entertainment establishments, automobile sales lots, bail bondsmen, body art establishments, check-cashing establishments, fortune tellers, massage parlors, pawn shops and vape shops.

Part of the Schoolfield Master Plan — developed by WRT, a Philadelphia-based urban planning and design architecture firm, Dewberry and other firms — recommends a “corridor plan for West Main Street that establishes gateways and strengthens the connections between people and places.”

But Crews told council that language in the proposed rules mentions “design standards” and “streetscapes” are marked as “reserved,” raising questions for her and her husband.

“There is no indication for us as residents, what that means,” she said. “There is no definition of ‘reserved.’”

She also expressed concerns about what the ordinance change would require of residents “who have of long standing, worked collaboratively in a community-based approach in our area.”

“Our area has not fallen into derelict disrepair in which we have any issues,” Crews said. “We have successfully self-regulated from a residential perspective for years.”

Councilman James Buckner asked Burton if the overlay district would affect homeowners along the corridor.

“This is to ensure quality of businesses and new construction in the West Main corridor ... and will not affect homeowners in any way, shape or form — it’s business as usual, is that correct?” Buckner said.

Burton said none of the presented items for the West Main Street Corridor overlay will affect businesses or residents “as they exist currently.”

As for the “reserved” areas on the rules’ language, “there are some reserved areas and those will be filled in later and will come before council for a vote,” Burton said.

“We will have further discussion on those in the future,” she said. “The regulations that are there now are specifically for commercial entities and it does not change their existence or the way they operate currently. They are legal non-conforming, or grandfathered ... but it will affect someone new coming in.”

Buckner reassured Crews and any other homeowners with concerns.

“Before any of this affects homeowners, it will certainly come before council again and will certainly come before the public for better understanding before any changes are made,” Buckner said.

Council approved the overlay, with Councilman Madison Whittle voting against it.

As for the Schoolfield Master Plan, it also recommends a master plan focusing on five “catalyst sites” along the corridor, conceiving plans for a range of development ideas.

The five catalyst sites include the interchange near the North Carolina line, the Main Street green area across from the Caesars Virginia casino site, the Baltimore Avenue cluster at West Main Street and Baltimore Avenue, the shopping center at Ballou Park and the filtration plant and Schoolfield woods on Memorial Drive.

It’s important to look at developing and improving the West Main Street corridor because it will be the first part of Danville travelers will see when they come from South of the city to visit the Caesars Virginia casino, City Manager Ken Larking told the Danville Register & Bee in April.

“We want to make sure this corridor is attractive,” he said. “This might be the only part of Danville that they see.”

Having the right kind of businesses and development there is very important, Larking said in April.

In another matter, council voted unanimously to approve an update to the city’s code to better enable the city to collect lodging taxes from companies such as Airbnb.

The proposed change does not re-adjust current tax rates, but is modeled after state language drafted to create new definitions for “intermediary” short-term rental companies (including Airbnb), make them responsible for documenting and collecting lodging-tax revenues and permit more thorough audits of them by city staff.